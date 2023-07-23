Mr. Beast’s Sidekick and Father of Young Toddler Declares ‘I Am a Woman,’ Changes Name and Pronouns (VIDEO)

A star on Mr. Beast, the most followed YouTube channel in the world, has come out as transgender.

Since its inception, Chris Tyson, a biological male who now identifies as female, has been a staple on the channel, which is extremely popular with children.

The biggest tragedy of this story is that Tyson had a beautiful wife and toddler before deciding to start taking hormone replacement therapy. He is now getting divorced. His wife has not publicly commented on his “gender transition.”

YouTuber Chris Tyson before as a straight married man holding his baby vs now as a trans woman named Kristy. pic.twitter.com/7sfel49kPQ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 21, 2023

Tyson has been dressing like a woman for some time but officially “came out” as transgender during an interview with fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla. During the conversation, Tyson declared, “I am a woman.”

“Six, seven, eight months ago my hair started growing out, all these kinds of things,” Tyson said. “I wasn’t quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cis-gendered. I needed the freedom to express myself and figure out who I was.”

During the interview, Tyson said that he is changing the spelling of his name to “Kris” and using “she/her” pronouns.

Tyson claimed that Mr. Beast, whose real name is James Donaldson, saw him dressed as a girl seven years ago — long before he had a child with his wife, who he married in 2018. He also claimed that he began experimenting with girls clothes when he was six.

YouTuber Chris Tyson who was married to a woman up until last year and has a 3 year old child has appeared in his first interview since coming out as TRANS. The sidekick of Mr Beast who has been on HRT hormones for several months has said: “I told Jimmy 7 years ago.” Jimmy… pic.twitter.com/UCHAXIiYAv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 21, 2023

“I just pretended to be a ballerina and danced around my room and from that moment on I was like I don’t know what this is but I know I need to hide it because I don’t think people — I don’t remember exactly what made me hide it at such a young age” he said.

Watch the full interview here: