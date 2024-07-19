More Proof American College Campuses Are Cesspools of Leftist Indoctrination-Professors at UVA and Carnegie Mellon Politicize Trump Assassination Attempt

Since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks against Israeli civilians, Americans have had a disturbing look inside at what is really happening on college campuses across the country as many have devolved into cesspools of leftist indoctrination.

The naked anger and contempt for conservatives has extended into crazed theories about the failed assassination attempt on President Trump on Saturday.

College Reform reports that University of Virginia Assistant Professor Sethunya Mokoko shared a post on X suggesting that the failed assassination attempt was “staged theatrics” to garner “idiots’ vote.”

In a quote-tweet, Mokoko said that Trump’s secret service purposefully “ignored” eyewitnesses who allegedly informed police of an armed man on a roof before the shooting took place.

And in a now disappeared tweet, Mokoko suggested security ”ignored [Crooks] because trump & secrete service staged theatrics to win idiots’ vote.”

College Reform also reported that Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, took to social media to also suggest the shooting was “staged” and the shooter was part of a “stupid show.”

Screenshots are provided in case she decides to delete her disturbing behavior.

Anya posted on X, “It was staged. Like a stupid Tubi movie set in the Bronx with palm trees in the background.”

She added, “Yes. People dying doesn’t make the attack any less staged. Someone who thought the attack was real could’ve killed others trying to prevent harm. Also, someone could’ve shot the shooter to hide the plot. Politicians kill all the time and kill many more people to steal power.”

She doubled down on her crazy, “They lie, and people die. That’s exactly what they do. That’s the record. Whatever “attack” on him they set up to stoke his followers’ fears and sentiments threat and persecution has now cost lives.”