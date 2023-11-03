House Approves Resolution Condemning Anti-Semitism and Support for Islamist Terror Organizations on College Campuses – Here are the 22 Democrats and the Sole Republican Who Refused to Denounce these Despicable Acts

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a commonsense resolution condemning support of terrorist organizations and antisemitism on college campuses. But what should have been a unanimous vote instead had more than a handful of notable dissenters including one Republican.

As Politico reported, the House resolution, H. Res. 798, was introduced by Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah), who heads the House Education and the Workforce’s subcommittee on higher education. The U.S. Senate last week approved a similar measure, S. Res. 418, by voice vote.

The resolution denounced a number of protests in support of Hamas’ October 7th attack on Israel, These included the “Day of Resistance” organized by National Students for Justice in Palestine and “pro-Hamas statements” issued by their chapters. Burgess revealed students protesting on campuses were chanting “Glory to our Martyrs,” which he called an “explicit antisemitic call for violent eradication of Jews and the State of Israel.”

“Hateful acts of antisemitism are spreading like wildfire across American college campuses,” Owens said on the House floor during Wednesday’s debate on the resolution.

The House passed Owens’ resolution by a 396-23 vote. There were 22 Democrats and one Republican who opposed the measure.

Here is the list of radical leftists who made the Hall of Shame:

1. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y

2. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

3. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

4. Summer Lee, D-Pa.

5. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

6. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.

7. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

8. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y.

9. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

10. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

11. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

12. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.

13. Mark Takano, D-Calif.

14. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.

15. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

16. Jesus Garcia, D-Ill.

17. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill.

18. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

19. André Carson, D-Ind.

20. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

21. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

22. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the lone GOPer who refused to condemn the disgusting anti-Semitism and support for terrorism. He cited his reason for doing was due to First Amendment concerns.

I’m No on H. Res. 798 Free speech means protecting speech you don’t like, not just speech you do like. Also, who defines antisemitism? AIPAC made a ridiculous claim that the tweet below, against foreign aid to Israel, was antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/F0xSiANAqF — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 2, 2023

Condemning disgusting speech, though, does not equate to censoring opposing views. While these protesters have a right to support evil acts that does not mean Congress and others cannot raise their voices in symbolic opposition.

Shame on these 23 members for not understanding this.