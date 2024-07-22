Mike Cernovich on How Democrats Are Gearing Up to Steal the 2024 Election — Are Republicans Paying Attention? (VIDEO)

Author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich recently sat for a two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson.

The two men covered a wide range of topics, including homeschooling, advice to young men, war with Russia, and Jeffrey Epstein.

(The entire interview is posted here.)

At one point, Tucker asked Mike about his election predictions. Here is Mike’s response.

Tucker Carlson: What’s going to happen in this election? Mike Cernovich: Nobody can know because the Democrats have all these tricks off their sleeves that people aren’t prepared for. For example, what they’re doing now with motor voter registration is they’re registering illegal immigrants who come into the country, and they’ll just harvest those ballots. It’s really easy to do. We have 10 or 11 million people in it over the past couple of years on the Biden administration. You register them all the vote. It doesn’t matter because they’re not going to vote. So there’s no voter prosecution, and there won’t be any record of voter fraud by them. But you have all these names now. In a swing state, remember, elections are decided not by the popular vote. It’s decided by 50 to 100,000 votes in three to four states. So all you do is you need 8,000 votes in Georgia. Push them through. 20,000 votes in Arizona. You have all these extra names now added to the voter rolls. Push them through. Wisconsin has those drop boxes back. Push them through. And you don’t need to do another scale of millions. You just need to do it strategically. Add 10,000 here, 20,000 there.

This is exactly what we have been warning about for years now at The Gateway Pundit.

Without a doubt, the key to the Democrat voter fraud is bloating voter rolls.

This was crystal clear when the Biden administration dispatched federal agencies to collect registrations.

And in February, the Biden White House held a summit exclusively with far-left “voting rights groups” to execute plans to ‘register’ voters.

Democrat lawmakers and Joe Biden also fund suspect far-left groups that write up tens of thousands of voter registrations and turn them into county clerks in battleground states.

Democrats also need these ballots mailed in so they can be completed and collected without scrutiny.

Once these ballots enter an election building or Dropbox, it’s game over.

Again, it is safe to say the Democrat strategy is two-fold:

Bloat the voter rolls with millions of manufactured registrations Mail in the ballots of the manufactured registrations

The suspect ballots are then basically 'legitimate' ballots that pass audits. Stopping fraud should focus much farther upstream.

The bottleneck for Democrat fraud appears to be getting the collected ballots back into the system, in bulk. This was made evident in 2000 Mules. Republican efforts should look at ways to prevent bulk ballot delivery. Because registration is now done almost entirely online, they face little vetting. Demanding registration vetting might be a longer term strategy. It must happen.

There are several groups today that can identify likely fraudulent registrations. Check My Vote and Omega4America are two such organizations.

Catherine Engelbrecht's iv3.us is another excellent option!

These groups are able to identify fraudulent voters and fraudulent locations on a much broader scale than the GOP. It is not clear to this website if the Republican Party even has this on their radar? If we find out the GOP is concerned about this issue, we will update this report.

Republicans better wise up. The clock is ticking.