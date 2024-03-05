EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Holds White House Summit with “Voting Rights Groups” and EVERY SINGLE PARTICIPANT Is From a Far-Left Group

The Gateway Pundit investigated the “voting rights groups” that were invited to this White House event with Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris announced new steps in a meeting with the groups last Tuesday, February 27th in the White House. Kamala announced that college students would get paid to sign up people to vote. What could go wrong?

Via Newsmax: “We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students,” she said. “For example, we have under the Federal Work-Study Program, now allow students to get paid, through Federal Work-Study, to register people and to be nonpartisan poll workers.”

The Gateway Pundit found a list of the participants from the “voting rights groups” who were invited to the White House event.

We were not surprised to find that EVERY SINGLE group invited was a far-left group – including The Southern Poverty Law Center, The Brennan Center for Justice, the NAACP, and League of Conservation Voters.

The attached a spreadsheet includes the group name, the representative in attendance, that person’s title, the entity’s apparent ideology (all leftist) and a link to their website.

Here is more information on several of the far left groups invited to the Biden White House.

The Native Youth Summit promotes abortion and manages to put “love” and “abotion” in the same sentence.



Here’s the Asian Pacific Islander American Vote group trashing Trump and DeSantis on social media.



The Campaign Legal Center is pro-trans rights. What does this have to do with voting?



All Voting is Local believes hand counting ballots is a conspiracy theory? Why is that?



When we all vote pushes abortion on social media.



The NAACP is making water filters a racial issue. Good grief.



Here’s a saved Word document with screen shots for each entity showing their leftist ideology.

