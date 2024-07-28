Michigan Auto Worker Says ‘America is Done For’ if Kamala Harris is Elected President (VIDEO)

A CNN reporter approached two Trump supporters in Michigan who happen to be auto workers. When asked if Kamala Harris entering the race changes anything for them, one of them spoke quite frankly.

He said that ‘America is done for’ if Kamala Harris wins the presidency.

Millions of other Americans would definitely agree with this point.

Watch the video below:

CNN: “Does Kamala Harris getting in the race change the equation at all?” MICHIGAN AUTO WORKER: “Change it? It ruins it. She gets in — we’re done.” CNN: “Done with what?” MICHIGAN AUTO WORKER: “America is done for.” pic.twitter.com/bw8Cxa5NUI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2024

Trump has been very clear on this issue, saying that the auto industry is doomed if Democrats stay in power.

Media narrative: Trump just called for a bloodbath if he loses the election Trump is predicting a bloodbath in the automobile industry if he loses: pic.twitter.com/uO8DTwbp4Z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 16, 2024

According to recent polling, Trump and Harris are tied in Michigan.

The Hill reports:

Harris, Trump tied in Michigan survey Vice President Harris and former President Trump are nearly tied in the critical battleground state of Michigan, according to a poll released four days after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris. Harris and Trump are both polling at 41 percent, according to a Detroit News-WDIV-TV poll conducted this week and released late Thursday. The poll was conducted among general election voters in Michigan, and Harris is polling ahead by a razor-thin third of a percentage point — well within the poll’s margin of error. The poll also found that 10 percent of Michiganders support independent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and 6 percent said they were undecided. Among independent voters, Kennedy led with 27 percent support, Harris was behind him with 26 percent and Trump pulled in 25 percent, while nearly 18 percent said they were undecided.

Michigan voters had better think long and hard about what a Kamala Harris presidency would do their state.