Michelle Obama’s Team Shuts Down Presidential Rumors Again: ‘She Will Not Be Running for President’

Despite being the top pick among potential Democrat presidential candidates, Michelle Obama has once again confirmed she will not be running for president.

The recent Reuters/Ipsos survey showed that if Joe Biden were to step aside, Michelle Obama would be the most likely candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump.

The poll indicated that she would win over Trump with a 50 to 39 percent victory.

However, the same could not be said for other potential Democrat contenders, all of whom Trump would best in a hypothetical race.

Trump would outperform Vice President Kamala Harris (43 to 42 percent), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (42 to 39 percent), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer (41 to 36 percent), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (40 to 36 percent), and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (40 to 34 percent). The poll also suggested a tie between Biden and Trump, each securing 40 percent of the vote.

Despite these favorable numbers for Obama, her director of communications, Crystal Carson, told Newsweek that the former first lady is not interested in running for president.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Carson said.

This statement aligns with an earlier declaration from her office to NBC News, which aimed to quell speculations.

“Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign,” Carson said.

However, it is reported that Michelle Obama is reluctant to actively campaign for Biden due to her disapproval of how the Biden family treated Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s first wife, during their contentious divorce.

According to Axios, Michelle Obama, who has known Kathleen Buhle for many years, was disappointed with the Biden family’s handling of the situation.

As a result, instead of participating in Biden’s campaign, Michelle Obama will be dedicating her time to work with a voter registration group, The Voter Participation Center, this election season.

