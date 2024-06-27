Michelle Obama’s Secret Frustrations with the Biden Family and Why She is Reluctant to Campaign For Joe Biden

Michelle Obama is reluctant to campaign for Joe Biden because of the way the Biden family treated Hunter Biden’s first wife Kathleen Buhle.
According to Axios, Michelle Obama became close with Kathleen Buhle years ago and she didn’t appreciate the way the Biden family treated her during Hunter’s nasty divorce.
Michelle Obama will be spending this campaign season working with a voter registration group.
Barack Obama recently headlined a ritzy Hollywood fundraiser with Joe Biden but Michelle Obama did not attend.
Axios reported:
Former First Lady Michelle Obama privately has expressed frustration over how the Biden family largely exiled her close friend Kathleen Buhle after Buhle’s messy divorce from Hunter Biden, two people familiar with the relationship told Axios.
Why it matters: The family tensions — and the former first lady’s disdain for partisan politics — are partly why one of the Democrats’ most popular voices hasn’t campaigned for President Biden‘s re-election, the sources said, even as former President Obama has been a willing surrogate.
-
Michelle Obama also was initially reluctant to campaign for Biden after he became the Democratic nominee in 2020, people familiar with the situation told Axios.
-
Biden’s team says the relationship between the families is strong, pointing to public displays of camaraderie that continue today. But the sources told Axios that the relationship changed in 2015.
-
That was when then-Vice President Biden was weighing a presidential run, and President Obama was not encouraging it.
-
It also was the year Biden’s son Beau died of cancer, setting off years of tumult within the family that included Hunter Biden and Buhle’s divorce in 2017.