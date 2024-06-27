Michelle Obama’s Secret Frustrations with the Biden Family and Why She is Reluctant to Campaign For Joe Biden

Michelle Obama is reluctant to campaign for Joe Biden because of the way the Biden family treated Hunter Biden’s first wife Kathleen Buhle.

According to Axios, Michelle Obama became close with Kathleen Buhle years ago and she didn’t appreciate the way the Biden family treated her during Hunter’s nasty divorce.

Michelle Obama will be spending this campaign season working with a voter registration group.

Barack Obama recently headlined a ritzy Hollywood fundraiser with Joe Biden but Michelle Obama did not attend.

Axios reported:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama privately has expressed frustration over how the Biden family largely exiled her close friend Kathleen Buhle after Buhle’s messy divorce from Hunter Biden, two people familiar with the relationship told Axios. Why it matters: The family tensions — and the former first lady’s disdain for partisan politics — are partly why one of the Democrats’ most popular voices hasn’t campaigned for President Biden‘s re-election, the sources said, even as former President Obama has been a willing surrogate.