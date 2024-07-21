Maria Bartiromo: Mysterious Man in Grey Suit Climbed Ladder, Directed Police While They Took Photos of Crook’s Body — Not Secret Service as Initially Believed

On Sunday, Rep. Ron Johnson joined Maria Bartiromo on her show, dropping bombshell after bombshell concerning the recent assassination attempt on President Trump.

Johnson informed Bartiromo that the Secret Service had neglected their scheduled meetings on the morning of the attempted assassination. Moreover, they had also taken photographs of the would-be assassin, identified as Crooks, an hour prior to the shooting! Johnson also revealed that he has seen evidence suggesting the possibility of not one, but two shooters.

Bartiromo told Pete Hegseth of Fox and Friends Weekends, “The local officers went up to that roof and started taking pictures of the dead body, of the shooter’s body. So suddenly a guy in a gray suit walks up the ladder and goes up to the roof.”

This man, who did not appear to have credentials, was initially assumed to be from the Secret Service. He instructed one of the local law enforcement officers to send photos to a particular cell phone number. Later, it was revealed that this individual was not from the Secret Service at all.

“We’re going to tell you exactly who that person was and what agency the local enforcement sent the pictures to,” Bartiromo promised. She also mentioned that they would dig deeper into this investigation of what she called a “massive security failure.”

WATCH:

During her interview with Johnson, he revealed that the authorities were instructed to send their investigation photos to an “ATF agent.”

“We called up that ATF agent. That individual said that he was with the ATF, and now he’s gone dark,” Johnson told Bartiromo.

He expressed frustration with what he called “the runaround” from federal law enforcement agents. Despite receiving information from local law enforcement, Johnson lamented that federal agencies were less forthcoming.

“I wish I could rely and have faith in the FBI and the Secret Service to do a truthful accounting of this. But that’s not been my experience with the Russian collusion hoax and for years dealing with federal law enforcement. We need completely separate and independent investigations, and it has to start now,” Johnson concluded.

Read more: