Sen. Johnson: “I’ve Seen Evidence that “There May Have Been TWO SHOOTERS” – “We Can’t Trust the FBI and Secret Service to Do an Honest and Open Investigation” (VIDEO)

Senator Ron Johnson dropped several bombs on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Johnson told Bartiromo that the Secret Service blew off meetings that morning before the attempted assassination of President Trump.

The Secret Service also took photos of the killer Crooks an hour before the shooting of Trump!

And Senator Johnson also told Maria that he’s seen evidence that there may have been TWO SHOOTERS!

Maria Bartiromo: I got to get to this. After the shooter was taken down by Secret Service, the local law enforcement, and I know this from some of your preliminary comments, your preliminary findings, started taking pictures of the dead body, right? Can you tell us what happened then?

Senator Ron Johnson: Correct. So that’s a sniper team that was in the AGR building, they’re the first ones that went up on the roof. They were the first to encounter the dead assassin at that point in time. Later on, other people joined them, and somebody told them to send the pictures they had taken to an ATF agent, which I think is very strange. We called up that ATF agent. That individual said that he was with the ATF, and now he’s gone dark.

We’ve also reached out to the Secret Service agents in charge on the ground. All we’re getting there is the runaround. We are getting information from local law enforcement, and we appreciate that. But unfortunately, federal law enforcement agent, they’re just saying, Well, go through your congressional liaison. Again, that’s going to be unacceptable. I wish I could rely and have faith in the FBI and the Secret Service to do a truthful accounting of this. But that’s not been my experience with the Russian collusion hoax and for years dealing with federal law enforcement. We need completely separate and independent investigations, and it has to start now.

Maria Bartiromo: Are you questioning whether or not there was a second shooting shooter? Is that what you’re questioning, or if the shooter had a different gun?

Senator Johnson: I saw an extremely convincing video online. I know it’s all over the place. There were three distinct shots early on, followed by another five in more staccato, more rapidly fired, and then the final one, which we believe took the shooter out. How do you explain that? I don’t know. I’m not an expert. But the individual putting that video out says it clearly shows that there were at least three different weapons fired that day.

Again, I don’t know, but we can’t trust the FBI and the Secret Service to do an honest and open, transparent investigation. That’s just a very sad fact. We’ve got to rely on other sources independent to really find out what the truth of the matter was on Saturday, July 13th.