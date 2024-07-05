Machete Star Danny Trejo Clashes at 4th of July Parade Over Rogue Water Balloon Attack (VIDEO)

by

Veteran actor Danny Trejo found himself in an unexpected altercation during the Fourth of July parade, after an unidentified individual allegedly hurled a water balloon at the “Machete” star’s vintage convertible.

The incident sparked a brawl during the festivities in the LA neighborhood Sunland-Tujunga, according to TMZ.

Screenshot: @missanngie_/Instagram

The southern California scuffle unfolded during Thursday’s Independence Day Parade.

A video circulating on social media depicts the 80-year-old actor confronting a man along the parade route, who is believed to be the water balloon culprit.

According to reports, Trejo took some time to take pictures with his fans when someone threw a water balloon.

He asked them not to throw water balloons at his vehicle, but more were thrown.

Trejo got out of his car and charged at the culprit, delivering a punch. The guy fought back, causing Trejo to fall.

A brawl quickly ensued, with several men stepping in to restrain Trejo.

Local law enforcement responded to the scene after receiving reports of the fight, but by then, the crowd had already dispersed, and no arrests were made.

Speaking to TMZ after the incident, Trejo described feeling “hit with the water balloon for no reason at all.”

Although physically unscathed from the encounter, he expressed disappointment that such an incident had occurred during what should have been a joyful celebration.

Trejo did not mince words when expressing his thoughts on those behind the water balloon attack.

He labeled the act as “childish,” and went on to condemn those responsible as “cowards.”

He added that some of those involved appeared to be in their 30s.

WATCH:

Here’s another video of Trejo being restrained:

