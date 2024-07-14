LIST OF TEN MOST Misleading Mainstream Media Headlines After Failed Trump Assassination

The mainstream media are liars.

It’s no longer a question of if they are telling the truth.

When they report the news to you, they are either completely misleading you or they are outright lying.

On Saturday afternoon, President Trump was shot by a would-be-assassin during his speech in Butler, PA, in front of tens of thousands of his supporters.

Here are the TEN MOST ridiculous mainstream media lies.

1. AP

The AP headline only moments after President Trump was shot, read:

BREAKING: Donald Trump has been escorted off the stage by Secret Service during a rally after loud noises ring out in the crowd.

“loud noises ring out?” Does the Secret Service usually rush the stage and remove a former President with a bleeding ear because of “loud noises” ringing out?

2. ABC News

ABC News refused to even mention that shots were fired at President Trump, calling the gun shots instead, “loud pops.” The reporter at the rally tells the ABC host who called the gun shots, “loud noises” that “We heard a series of popping sounds.”

Former President Donald Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.https://t.co/dd8NeXsNkl pic.twitter.com/JtrbGLhWyw — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2024

3. The Washington Post

Almost immediately after President Trump was shot, his head was bleeding and secret service agents surrounded him as he was whisked away from the stage, The Washington Post’s headline read:

Trump rushed offstage from rally after loud pops

“loud pops???”

4. NBC

The NBC News headline describing the assassination attempt on Trump, read:

Secret Service rushes Trump offstage after popping noises heard at Pennsylvania rally

NBC News used to be thought of as a reliable mainstream media source for news. Those days are over. They are one step away from the rabid, far-left MSNBC, their sister cable news network .

5. CNN

While playing the footage of President Trump being shot, a CNN commentator mocked President Trump and his supporters for because they “perceive themselves to be under threat,” adding that their concerns are “not legitimate,” and “that is wrong.”

After a shooter attempted to take the life of President Trump, a CNN commentator said: “Donald Trump and the people around him perceive themselves to be under threat…and that is not legitimate, that is wrong.” The legacy media will never stop trying to take down Trump. pic.twitter.com/l345uvTPmv — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 14, 2024

6. The Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Tribune’s headline read:

Donald Trump rushed off stage after loud noises ring out at rally

“loud noises ring out at rally??”

Thee first line of copy in their article after President Trump was shot on the stage at his rally, read: The former president was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his rally before the Republican National Convention when bangs starting ringing through the crowd.

“bangs??”

7. USA TODAY

USA TODAY, a publication that is most widely recognized as the rag publication that is left under the door in hotel rooms, shared one of the most ridiculous headlines of the day:

Trump removed from stage by Secret Service after loud noises startles former president, crowd.

President Trump was shot in the ear. If he had not moved his head at that exact moment, he very likely would have been shot in the head.

8. CNN

CNN wins the prize for the MOST RIDICULOUS and DISHONEST headline, as they attempted to compare Trump to Joe Biden, who regularly falls up stairs or on the stage.

Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally

“after he falls at rally???”

9. MSNBC

MSNBC did their part to downplay the assassination attempt on President Trump at his PA rally.

According to MSNBC, the Secret Service informed them that Trump was fine after he was rushed off the Pennsylvania stage after “gunshot-like sounds.”

10. CNN

CNN makes our list yet again, with this headline:

Trump injured in incident at rally

The headline was tweeted by Rush Limbaugh’s former producer, Bo Snerdley.

Snerdley reminded CNN that Trump survived an attempted assassination.

Dear Headline writer at @CNN

Donald Trump was the victim of an attempted assassination. Trump injured in incident at rallyhttps://t.co/oGqkSrLCUw — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) July 13, 2024

Matt Wallace nailed it with this tweet summarizing the fake news headlines that either ignored the assassination attempt on President Trump or completely misled their readers/viewers.