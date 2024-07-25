A LIBERAL NARRATIVE IS BORN: Joe Biden Voluntarily Walked Away From Power for the Good of the Country (VIDEO)

Less than two weeks ago, former Obama adviser David Axelrod was trashing Joe Biden, saying that he was going to lose to Trump in a landslide.

Now that Joe Biden has dropped out of the race, Axelrod is praising Biden for stepping away from power for the sake of the country. These people have no shame.

Joe Biden did not voluntarily step away from anything. Joe Biden was forced out of the race by people like David Axelrod, Obama, and Nancy Pelosi because they knew he was going to lose.

But the narrative matters more than anything else to these people. So the new story is that Biden is a heroic patriot for deciding to walk away, a decision that he had absolutely nothing to do with.

Watch Axelrod pushing the new party line:

Other Democrats clearly got the memo. Take a look at this:

CNN’s Van Jones was practically in tears about Biden’s selfless decision.

From Mediaite:

He’s an old guy, but the heart’s still there. You know, the words aren’t as clear, but the love is clear. The heart is still there, and I think people need to look at this because you had somebody sitting in that chair and he wouldn’t give up power no matter what. Wouldn’t give up power, let there be an insurrection, wouldn’t get out of that chair.

Even when the people voted for him to get out of the chair, he wouldn’t get out of the chair, and you’ve got somebody who’s in that same chair showing that character does matter, showing that you can have grace, you can put the people first, you can pass the baton, and you’re a bigger person for it.

They actually think people are buying this. It’s astounding.

