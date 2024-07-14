Leftists Lament Failed Trump Assassination – ‘How Do You Miss’ Trends on X – Others Claim It Was All Staged!

Radical leftists lamented the failed assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

While full details of the incident have yet to be confirmed, it appears that Trump was not critically injured and will survive the assassination attempt.

At least one spectator is reported to have died, while the shooter has been neutralized.

However, many were left disappointed by the failure to murder the likely next president, viewing it as a missed opportunity for their political agenda.

At one point, the phrase ‘How Do You Miss’ was trending across the X platform, with thousands of users complaining that the effort had not been successful.

Democrats on X are upset that the shooter missed Trump. pic.twitter.com/5BtL9g8mUi — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 13, 2024

Why isn’t that revolting criminal fascist pedophile President Trump still alive? — Dylan the Hermit (@rudidylan5) July 13, 2024

Look at these deranged people: “How do you miss?” is trending. pic.twitter.com/ETNdkG2gI0 — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) July 13, 2024

they almost got trump.. how do you miss?? pic.twitter.com/3OgseAPErj — ☪︎ (@okokalrightZain) July 13, 2024

HOW DO YOU MISS THE FUCKING MOST IMPORTANT SHOT OF YOUR LIFE — eevay (@selfjest) July 13, 2024

He’s literally bright orange how do you miss?? — Tiff Puppy Enthusiast (@CottageTeddy) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, others suggested it might have been staged, presumably in the belief that it will help his presidential campaign.

That shit was so #staged sounds like #LittleDonnie got hit with a paint ball. Only the women who have been forced to have sex with him are better at acting. #Trump — John Hinze (@JohnWH72) July 13, 2024

Staged by trump to garner support, hired the shooter — Gatormaab (@gatormaab) July 13, 2024

Trump getting shot was completely staged. He wouldn’t stop looking in that direction. Obviously someone who could make that shot wouldn’t miss if they were intending to kill him. Then he got up and raised his hand. He would have shit his pants if this was real. Staged. — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) July 13, 2024

Now I am pretty sure that this crap was staged by Trump himself. pic.twitter.com/j9pdZTg9Iv — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump heading back to his campaign office after celebrating his successful staged assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/qAB7NbXEtV — Big C ‍♂️ (@GoliathLTD) July 13, 2024

Trump staged a shooting to get more votes in the election, if Hitler had this PR we’d all be nazis man. — . (@capnyuji) July 13, 2024

Violence is, and always will be, an essential element of the left’s political strategy. The Gateway Pundit will provide more details as and when they come in.