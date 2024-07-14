Leftists Lament Failed Trump Assassination – ‘How Do You Miss’ Trends on X – Others Claim It Was All Staged!

Radical leftists lamented the failed assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

While full details of the incident have yet to be confirmed, it appears that Trump was not critically injured and will survive the assassination attempt.

At least one spectator is reported to have died, while the shooter has been neutralized.

However, many were left disappointed by the failure to murder the likely next president, viewing it as a missed opportunity for their political agenda.

At one point, the phrase ‘How Do You Miss’ was trending across the X platform, with thousands of users complaining that the effort had not been successful.

Meanwhile, others suggested it might have been staged, presumably in the belief that it will help his presidential campaign.

Violence is, and always will be, an essential element of the left’s political strategy. The Gateway Pundit will provide more details as and when they come in.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

