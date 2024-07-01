LEFTIST TEARS: Elected Democrats Lose Their Minds Following President Trump’s Massive Supreme Court Win on Presidential Immunity

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of President Donald Trump Monday morning, ruling that presidents are immune from criminal liability involving official acts during their tenure.

The case, Trump v United States, arose from narcissistic Special Counsel Jack Smith’s corrupt indictment against Trump, who is falsely accusing the 45th President of conspiring to throw out the 2020 presidential election results. The garbage charges Smith has levied include spreading “claims” of election fraud and “attempting to obstruct the certification of the election results.”

Trump’s lawyers correctly countered that these actions were within his official duties as President. Therefore, he should be immune from prosecution.

Following the ruling, elected Democrats lost their minds and took to X to throw temper tantrums.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pitched a hissy fit and vowed to file articles of impeachment against the six conservative justices when Congress returns from their break.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,” whined AOC. “Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy.”

“It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture,” she added. “I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused SCOTUS of corrupt political influence without evidence while preposterously claiming the decision allows Trump “to weaken our democracy.”

“This disgraceful decision by the MAGA SCOTUS—which is comprised of 3 justices appointed by Trump himself—enables the former President to weaken our democracy by breaking the law,” Schumer fumed. “It undermines SCOTUS’s credibility and suggests political influence trumps all in our courts today.”

Rep. Steve Cohen’s (D-TN) response was even more vicious. He accused the Court majority of aiding and abetting treason while taking a despicable shot at Justice Alito’s wife.

“It’s the Republican court,” Cohen seethed. “It’s not the United States of America’s.”

“Next they’ll fly the flag at the S. Ct upside down and won’t call Alito’s wife to do it,” he continued. “Shame on the six aiders and abettors of treason.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who fancies himself a Constitutional scholar, seemingly yelled while writing that the Court “just made sh*t up” to protect Trump.

“The extreme Justices on the Court, three of whom were appointed by Trump, JUST MADE SHIT UP to protect him,” Lieu complained. “NOWHERE IN THE CONSTITUTION DOES THE WORD “IMMUNITY” APPEAR.”

“This is radical judicial activism by the MAGA Justices.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) released an angry statement ripping the Court for bending the knee to the “Insurrectionist-in-Chief.” He specifically accused the conservative justices of “setting a dangerous precedent” and said Democrats would “engage in aggressive oversight and legislative activity” to bring them into “compliance with the Constitution.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called the ruling “a scary day for democracy” while lobbing various insults against Trump.

“The Supreme Court can no longer be trusted to uphold the Constitution,” she whimpered. “If Donald Trump is reelected, this convicted felon, rapist, and twice-impeached former President will be able to do whatever the hell he wants.”

“It’s a scary day for American democracy.”

Last but not least, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused the Court of going rogue and called the decision “an insult to the vision of our founders.”

“Today, the Supreme Court has gone rogue with its decision, violating the foundational American principle that no one is above the law,” Pelosi claimed. “The former president’s claim of total presidential immunity is an insult to the vision of our founders, who declared independence from a King.”