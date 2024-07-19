LAWSUIT: Migrant Children Suffered “Pervasive Abuse” – Including Rape, Sexual Assault – At Biden-Contracted Housing Facilities

According to a DOJ press release on Thursday, the United States Government has filed an explosive lawsuit against Southwest Key Programs, the largest housing contractor for unaccompanied migrant children, over heinous sexual assault allegations.

The lawsuit alleges that migrant children were subject to “severe or pervasive sexual harassment” and rape by employees of the organization.

From the filing:

“Since at least 2015, multiple Southwest Key employees—including supervisory and non-supervisory employees—have subjected children living at Southwest Key shelter carehomes to severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual abuse and harassment, including as documented by Southwest Key Reports. This conduct includes, but is not limited to:

Employees perpetrating sexual assault and rape of children, including sexual contact in the manner of genital-to-genital and oral-to-genital contact; Employees intentionally touching, either directly or through the clothing, the genitalia, anus, groin, breast, inner thigh, and buttocks of children; Employees soliciting, requesting, coercing, and inducing the above-described acts with children; Employees soliciting, requesting, coercing, and inducing nude or sexually explicit photos of children; Employees making repeated unwelcome and unwanted entreaties for sexually inappropriate relationships with children; Employees making sexual comments and gestures to children; and Employees engaging in voyeurism and leering at children with the intent to abuse, arouse, or gratify sexual desire.”

In one report, a youth worker reportedly sexually abused a 5-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl. The 8-year-old girl reported that he would come into their rooms late at night to abuse the girls and then threaten to kill their families if they told anyone about what had happened.

Another report exposed how a different employee would take a 15-year-old boy to a hotel and pay him to perform sexual acts on him. The same worker allegedly attempted to touch another teenage boy during transport to reunite the child with his parents.

This lawsuit follows just one week after whistleblowers testified that the Biden administration is facilitating the trafficking of migrant children via contractors receiving billions of taxpayer dollars. The whistleblowers alleged that the Biden Regime was turning a blind eye to the abuse and spending billions of dollars to facilitate it through government contractors.

Encouraging mass migration across our border has not only had disastrous consequences for Americans, many of which have been killed at the hands of these invaders, it also has had catastrophic outcomes for these migrant children.

While it may be common sense to say the parents are mostly responsible for the consequences of the dangerous journey across our border that often leads to abuse or death of their children, there is no excuse for the abuse that US government contractors have inflicted on these innocent children thanks to taxpayer dollars provided by the Biden Regime.

Despite the Democrat Party’s claim that their open border policy is a moral and humane one, they ignore the nightmare that they’ve created for both Americans and unaccompanied migrant children in this country. The last thing Americans should ever consider “humane” is their tax dollars being used to facilitate government-sponsored human trafficking at our border.