BREAKING: Senator Chuck Grassley Releases Shocking Records Confirming HHS Placed Children to Sponsors Linked to MS-13 Gang

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has made public shocking internal records from the Biden regime’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), indicating that the HHS knowingly placed two unaccompanied migrant children into a household associated with the notorious MS-13 gang.

The records were obtained through whistleblower disclosures from former HHS Unaccompanied Children (UC) program staff.

Grassley, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chair of the Senate Whistleblower Protection Caucus, also revealed a referral he made to federal law enforcement, which contains evidence suggesting potential child trafficking within the HHS’ UC program.

“HHS, Congress and the American people must face the facts: HHS’ UC program has glaring defects that are harming innocent children,” Grassley said in a statement.

“The records I’m releasing today are the kind the government fights tooth and nail to withhold from the public, and they ought to send a chill up every person’s spine. I’m not going to stop fighting until the UC program is fixed, and HHS and its contractors end their obstruction and fully respond to my oversight requests. I’m also doing everything in my power to ensure federal law enforcement leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for lost and abused unaccompanied kids,” he added.

According to the press release:

Sponsors Tied to MS-13 Records show on September 3, 2021, an HHS UC staff member sought to intervene in the transfer of a female unaccompanied minor to a sponsor who formerly maintained a romantic partnership with an MS-13 gang member. HHS officials dismissed concerns regarding the sponsor’s MS-13 ties and transferred the girl to the flagged sponsor the following day. Records further document the staff member’s repeated follow-up attempts to prevent the sponsor’s unaccompanied minor son from being sent to the same household. The boy’s father was an official member of the MS-13 gang and had received a lengthy prison sentence for gang-related crimes. According to records and supporting whistleblower statements, HHS again rejected the staff member’s flags and transferred the boy. The records corroborate whistleblower statements delivered during a Senate roundtable this week. Shortly after speaking out in September 2021, the whistleblower who raised concerns regarding the MS-13-related sponsors was taken off the case, her credentials were revoked and she was walked off her work site by a top HHS official. View records on MS-13 sponsor affiliation below: