Kamala Harris Lies About Trump on X, Gets Fact-Checked by ‘Community Notes’, Brutally Called Out by Musk: ‘Lying on This Platform Doesn’t Work Anymore’

The days when political leaders could take on to liberal Twitter, lie through their teeth about important issues, falsely slander their adversaries, and get away with it are over.

At least, that’s what we are seeing being put into practice by X since Elon Musk took over the platform.

In a new instance of this changed situation, US Vice President Kamala Harris – or her team – took to social media to lie about Presidential election favorite Donald Trump.

But it didn’t go so well, very differently from the ‘bad old days’ of Jack Dorsey-led Twitter.

New York Post reported:

“Elon Musk called out Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for ‘lying’ about former President Donald Trump’s abortion stance while proclaiming that the social media platform’s ‘community notes’ feature keeps politicians accountable when trying to spread falsehoods about their opponents.

Harris said Sunday on her X account that Trump ‘would ban abortion nationwide’ and that she and President Biden will do ‘everything’ in their ‘power to stop him and restore women’s reproductive freedom’.”

In the olden days, Kamala would have gotten away with it, and worse – perhaps people criticizing her would be banned from the platform for some made-up reason.

As things stand on X now, Kamala had her post flagged by a community note that reminded readers that ‘President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban’.

It would be bad enough that the VP would get fact-checked by common citizens online in such a direct fashion – but there was more to come.

The 188M-follower Elon Musk, owner of the platform, called her out in a brutal quote-tweet.

“’When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?’ Musk responded in an X post of his own.”

There was once a time when it was not a normal thing to call a President or VP a liar in such direct way – but the liberal-Globalist elites extreme dishonesty have brought us to this.

“Trump has indeed said he will not enact a national abortion ban, despite calls for it from some Republicans, and would leave regulation of the procedure up to the states.

‘I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade, and moving it back to the states’, the former president said at the first debate with Biden on Thursday. ‘Now the states are working it out’.”

When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore? pic.twitter.com/wP7H4AJFwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

