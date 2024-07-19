Kamala Harris Agrees to Last-Minute Zoom Call with Democrat Megadonors as Largest Super PAC Abandons Joe Biden

Kamala Harris agreed to a last-minute Zoom call with Democrat megadonors as the largest pro-Biden Super PAC abandons Joe Biden.
According to the New York Times, Harris agreed to meet with Democrat megadonors on Friday in a Zoom call endorsed by billionaire Reid Hoffman.
Meanwhile, the largest pro-Biden Super PAC is withholding $90 million in donations unless Biden drops out of the race.
On Thursday, Democrat megadonors pushed Biden to quit the 2024 race as Kamala Harris rallied supporters in North Carolina.
Kamala Harris is meeting with megadonors as damaging leaks batter Joe Biden and rumors swirl of an open convention.
The New York Times reported:
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address a network of major Democratic donors on short notice Friday afternoon, according to two people invited to the call.
Ms. Harris will speak to the group at a time of extraordinary turmoil in the Democratic Party and when many Democrats are hoping that she will become the nominee. It is unclear whether Ms. Harris plans to encourage the restive donor base to calm down or to deliver some other message.
Ms. Harris’s aides did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The call is endorsed in part by Reid Hoffman, one of the Democratic Party’s biggest givers, who on Friday morning encouraged his Silicon Valley network to join the meeting.
“We continue to find ourselves in a rapidly evolving environment,” Mr. Hoffman wrote in an email addressed to “friends and allies.” “With the stakes as high as they are this cycle, we have to remain focused on the critical work that needs to be done to protect our democracy.”