Kamala Harris Agrees to Last-Minute Zoom Call with Democrat Megadonors as Largest Super PAC Abandons Joe Biden

Kamala Harris agreed to a last-minute Zoom call with Democrat megadonors as the largest pro-Biden Super PAC abandons Joe Biden.

According to the New York Times, Harris agreed to meet with Democrat megadonors on Friday in a Zoom call endorsed by billionaire Reid Hoffman.

Meanwhile, the largest pro-Biden Super PAC is withholding $90 million in donations unless Biden drops out of the race.

On Thursday, Democrat megadonors pushed Biden to quit the 2024 race as Kamala Harris rallied supporters in North Carolina.

Kamala Harris is meeting with megadonors as damaging leaks batter Joe Biden and rumors swirl of an open convention.

The New York Times reported: