JUST IN: Peter Navarro Released From Prison, Will Head to RNC Convention

Dr. Peter Navarro on Wednesday was released from prison after serving a 4-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena.

Navarro is traveling to the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

In March Peter Navarro reported to prison for his 4-month sentence. He was the first high-ranking Trump aide to be imprisoned by the Biden Regime.

A federal appeals court previously denied Navarro’s request to remain out of jail.

The three-judge panel – all Obama appointees – included Judges Patricia Millett, Cornelia Pillard and Robert Wilkins.

“[T]he argument presupposes that privilege has actually been invoked in this case in some manner by the President,” the judges wrote in a two-page order, according to Politico. “That did not happen here.”

Last September former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro, 74, was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

Biden’s DOJ has abused Dr. Navarro throughout the entire process.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.