Judge Presiding Over Donald Trump Fulton County RICO Ignored Evidence That Georgia Secretary of State Lied About an ‘Audit’ Following 2020 Election

President Donald Trump is currently facing 13 charges in the State of Georgia in a racketeering (RICO) case that also initially involved 18 other ‘co-conspirators,’ including attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The case has not been going as planned for the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, however, as she has been embroiled in an alleged corruption scheme to pay her then-lover just under a million dollars to prosecute the case and took lavish vacations with him. Willis claims she paid him back for those trips “in cash.”

Nathan Wade, the prosecutor and Willis’s then-lover, had never tried a RICO case previously. He reportedly had never even tried a felony case before. But he was tasked with, for the first time in history, prosecuting a former US President and front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 election.

This case has already revealed several major discrepancies with the 2020 election, including an admission from Fulton County attorneys that the BlueCrest sorter machines the county had purchased to automate signature verification were not utilized at all. Further, former Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections member Mark Wingate testified under oath during Jeff Clark’s disbarment hearing that he was told by Fulton County they did no signature verification at all. He also testified that he was denied any chain of custody documentation to validate the election before certifying. He voted “no” on certification.

On November 17, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced to the public that an audit “using forensic techniques” was completed with “no sign of foul play” in the 2020 election.

The audit was allegedly conducted by Pro V&V, a voting system testing lab who’s mandated accreditation was expired at the time of the 2020 election by over two years at the time of the 2020 election, in violation of the EAC’s own regulations.

Raffensperger claimed that in the “audit of a random sample of machines to confirm no hack or tamper: Pro V&V found no evidence of the machines being tampered.” The audit allegedly took place in Cobb, Douglas, Floyd, Morgan, Paulding, and Spalding counties.

Pro V&V, as a Voting Systems Test Laboratory (VSTL), is tasked with ensuring the proper software is on the machines prior to the election and making sure the machines are functioning ‘properly.’ To permit them access to the voting equipment post-election represents a massive conflict of interest. Contrary to Mockingbird Media claims, they are not an ‘EAC-certified auditor’ as no such thing exists.

Pro V&V, along with SLI Compliance, another VSTL, were coincidentally also given access to the Maricopa County, AZ voting machines following the election just weeks prior to the Senate-ordered in-depth Maricopa audit.

In December 2023, The Gateway Pundit reported that Open Records Request showed that the counties listed by the Secretary of State had “no responsive records.” Paulding County definitively responded that, “We did not have audit of the machines following the November 2020 election. We have no communications with the SOS, Dominion, or PRO V&V.”

Now This…

Yesterday, during public comment at the State Election Board hearing in Georgia, one of the citizens, Bob Coover, who was responsible for those open records request revealed that he had met with the governor and shared “28 allegations of crimes against the citizens of Georgia by the Secretary of State and his office.”

The citizen claimed he had worked with Evan Myers, the Deputy Executive Counsel for two months before he referred it to the Inspector General’s office. At that time, the Inspector General was Scott McAfee.

Coover stated that McAfee told him he was going to go after one of the allegations, the Pro V&V audit “which we all know never took place.” He then gave McAfee the Open Records Requests from the six counties the audit was claimed to have taken place in.

After the evidence was handed over to McAfee’s office, Coover claimed “he stopped talking to me” and that the Inspector General is now a Superior Court judge. He then went to a District Attorney in the Appalachian Circuit and shared the same information with her. He claimed she also stopped talking to him and is now, also, a Superior Court Judge.

“If any of you guys are looking on how to become a judge, I got a fast-track. You are going to be influenced in your positions. You are influenced at this very moment. I just hope you seek the truth, follow the truth, and follow the Georgia Law that’s written on your behalf,” Coover said in conclusion.

Scott McAfee is now the judge presiding over the Donald Trump RICO case in Fulton County over allegations of ‘false’ election fraud claims.