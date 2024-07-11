Joe Rogan Calls Out the Open Border Scam: ‘They’re Literally Importing Democratic Voters’ (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan called out Democrats for the real reason that the border is not being protected. He says that they are literally importing Democratic voters.

This is correct and many people have been saying it loudly for three years now but Democrats and the media have called it a conspiracy theory.

It is a conspiracy, but it’s not a theory, it’s real and we can all see it.

Text via RCP:

JOE ROGAN: They’re literally importing Democratic voters. They think that by allowing the border to be porous and giving people aid and housing, you’re guaranteeing that if you can rig it so those people will be allowed to vote, those people will vote Democratic. And if you say voter ID is racist. “Oh, voter ID is racist!” It all political horsesh*it.

Watch the clip below:

Joe Rogan just EXPOSED the border crisis for what it is: 1. Open the border to the 3rd world

2. Give them aid and housing

3. Oppose voter ID

4. Let them vote

5. One-party rule forever And God forbid the government cheese ever dries up.

pic.twitter.com/RH7BZH1gWF — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 9, 2024

Democrats have confirmed this through their actions this week. Almost every single Democrat voted against a House measure to make sure that only Americans can vote in American elections.

Joe Biden has said that he would veto this legislation if it ever made it to his desk.

They want illegals to vote. How else can we interpret their refusal to back this legislation?

Dilbert creator Scott Adams recently said on Twitter/X:

When Biden refuses to sign a bill preventing non-citizens from voting, that should become the only issue in the campaign. Because it gives away the whole game. It’s an unambiguous statement of Democrats preferring their power over your happiness. There is literally no other way to explain what we observe. Ask every Democrat to explain why they voted against it. Their answers will sound stupid. Ask Biden to defend it. You know how that will sound. The guy with a potential 34 absurd felonies from a corrupt justice system isn’t trying to steal your stuff and give it to strangers. Democrats are doing it while we watch.

When Biden refuses to sign a bill preventing non-citizens from voting, that should become the only issue in the campaign. Because it gives away the whole game. It's an unambiguous statement of Democrats preferring their power over your happiness. There is literally no other way… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 9, 2024

Democrats can’t call this a conspiracy theory when they’re doing it right out in the open.