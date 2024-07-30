Jesse Watters is Ratings King as Fox News Crushes MSM in Record Breaking Month – More Than Triples CNN’s Total Viewers!

Fox News has just reported a record breaking July and Jesse Watters is their new star.

Following an incredibly newsworthy month in which Donald Trump was nearly assassinated and Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, Fox News has crushed the competition and proven why it remains such a valuable media asset.

Mediaite has all the details:

Fox News posted another ratings win for the month of July, which marked its most-viewed month ever with Jesse Watters taking the top spot, according to data from Nielsen Research Center. The gain in viewers occurred during a month filled to the brim with breaking news, from the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden suspending his reelection campaign and subsequently addressing the nation to the Republican National Convention. Fox was by far the most watched program in cable news for all of these events. Out of the highest 100 cable news telecasts, Fox News scored 99 and MSNBC scored one. Overall, Fox brought in more than triple the viewership in daytime and primetime that CNN did.

While Fox has repeatedly let down its viewers by firing prime time host Tucker Carlson and effectively denying the existence of widespread voter fraud, it is still the only mainstream network where conservative voices remain front and center of its programming.

However, The New York Times revealed last week that Fox’s future as a predominantly conservative network may be in doubt.

According to sealed court documents, the company’s owner Rupert Murdoch is seeking to change the terms of his family’s trust in order to prevent his liberal offspring from changing the political outlook of Fox News and his other media companies when he eventually passes away.