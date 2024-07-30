Jerome Corsi Exclusive: Details of $5 Million Private Security Proposal to Supplement the Secret Service in Trump Security Efforts

Guest post by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

Yesterday, in an exclusive for The Gateway Pundit, I revealed that AT-RISK International, a global private security firm experienced in protecting heads-of-state and Fortune 500 corporate executives, has prepared a comprehensive security mitigation personal protection program to make sure President Trump reaches election day safely. Today, I am attaching to this article the AT-RISK proposal to the Trump campaign, with the detailed financials available by driect request through the contact forms at the company’s corporate website.

To clarify my role in this process, please understand that Dr. Karladine Graves, M.D., and I have formed God’s Five Stones, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization for educational purposes. The purpose of God’s Five Stones in this project is to educate the public on the rigorous requirements needed to protect presidential candidates.

To advance this educational purpose, I will be conducting a series of “marathon” Spaces on X to examine in detail the history of presidential security and assassination attempts in the United States, dating back to the 1865 assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. As an educational 501(c)3 organization, God’s Five Stones will not participate in the funding of the AT-RISK proposal for the Trump campaign.

Since yesterday, seperate private funding from Trump supporters and donors has expressed interest in funding the AT-RISK proposal directly. Those seeking to fund the educational efforts of God’s Five Stones to raise awareness of the threats presidential candidates face today may make tax-exempt contributions though the DONATE button on the God’s Five Stones website, or by mailing checks to Capstone Legacy Foundation as indicated by the QR-code at the bottom of the God’s Five Stones website.

As noted yesterday, the new book I have co-authored with Dr. David Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., The Assassination of John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis provides indisputable forensic evidence that two frontal shots plus a low-angle shot from the rear killed JFK. The book presents ample evidence that the deep state Secret Service knew in Dallas, snipers shot JFK from the front and the rear, yet the Secret Service played an instrumental role in orchestrating pre-autopsy surgery at Bethesda Naval Hospital the night of the assassination to mask evidence of a frontal shooting.

The failures of the Secret Service to protect President Trump at the Butler, PA, 4, forced the resignation in disgrace of SS Director Kimberly Cheatle. Truthfully, the SS did nothing to save Donald Trump’s life on July 13, 2024.

A reasonable hypothesis was that, like in Dallas with JFK, rogue elements in the SS, through their perhaps intentional negligence, actually opened a window in which a likely-to-succeed series of crossfire shots could be taken at DJT (much as the SS drove JFK into the Elm Street crossfire sixty-one years ago).

While the jury on this is still out, trusting the SS to protect DJT is suspect at best.

Again, those wishing to donate to the educational efforts of God’s Five Stones, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization, should access the “DONATE” bottom on the website or follow the instructions on the website for mail-in contributions.