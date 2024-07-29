Jerome Corsi Exclusive: Why It Will Cost Another $10 Million to Defeat the Democrats, Save the Trump Campaign, and to Preserve America from Satan

Guest post by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

After last week’s sacrilegious Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, does anyone yet harbor any doubts that “woke” atheistic neo-Marxism has embraced the globalist LGBTQ+ “Last Supper” dark side?

Granted, the Democratic Party is stuck with Kamala Harris—the one presidential candidate that nobody among the Obama-controlling deep state evidently wanted to be their nominee? But those who think the neo-Marxist radical left plans on Donald Trump being president is woefully wrong.

While the deep state signals we are yet before the election to experience a N5H1 [“bird flu”] pandemic, over-confidence in a Trump victory has blinded many political operatives to the depths the deep state may be willing to go to take Trump out.

The new book I have co-authored with Dr. David Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., The Assassination of John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis, provides indisputable forensic evidence that two frontal shots plus a low-angle shot from the rear killed JFK.

The book presents ample evidence that the deep state Secret Service knew in Dallas, snipers shot JFK from the front and the rear, yet the Secret Service played an instrumental role in orchestrating pre-autopsy surgery at Bethesda Naval Hospital the night of the assassination to mask evidence of frontal shooting.

The failures of the Secret Service to protect President Trump at the Butler, PA, rally forced the resignation in disgrace of SS Director Kimberly Cheatle. Truthfully, the SS did nothing to save Donald Trump’s life on July 13, 2024.

A reasonable hypothesis was that, like in Dallas with JFK, rogue elements in the SS through their perhaps intentional negligence actually opened a window in which a likely-to-succeed series of crossfire shots could be takent at DJT (much as the SS drove JFK into the Elm Street crossfire sixty-one years ago). While the jury on this is still out, trusting the SS to protect DJT is suspect at best.

At the direction of internationally experienced security expert Anthony Molinari, AT-RISK International, a global private security firm with experience in protecting heads-of-state and Fortune 500 corporate executives, has prepared a comprehensive security mitigation personal protection program to make sure President Trump reaches election day safely.

The price for AT-RISK International security services is $5 million. A copy of the AT-RISK International proposal is in the process of being circulated within the Trump campaign and amongst top Trump campaign donors. Those qualifed to review a copy of the proposal may contact Mr. Molinari at [email protected]. The AT-RISK proposal is designed to supplement the efforts of the SS, not to replace any security services the Trump campanign may already have in place.

The second $5 million expenditure involves the potential for State Board of Election election fraud, given the detection of cryptographic schemes imposed on various State Board of Election voter registration databases. Dr. Karladine Graves and I have created a 501(c)3 educational non-profit, God’s Five Stones, to focus in part on election integrity.

On the God’s Five Stones website is a published paper by Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., who documented when working with the New York Citizens Audit (NYCA) clear evidence that an algorithmic code has been placed onto the New York State Board of Election’s (SBOE) voter registration database that alters voter identification numbers (IDs) that allow the creation, voting, and hiding of falsified voter registration that could be used in a mail-in ballot election fraud scheme.

On July 27, 2024, Paquette published on his substack an update showing that the New York SBOE had recently changed all their voter ID numbers, providing evidence that the Spiral Cipher that Paquette originally detected remains operative today.

In addition to New York State, Paquette has detected evidence of algorithmic alteration of SBOE voter registration roles in as many as 13 additional states, with algorithmic coding confirmed in both New Jersey and Hawaii.

Based on scatterplot analysis (i.e., mapping SBOE IDs as the dependent variable on the X- variable and voter registration date as the independent variable on the y-axis presents prima facia evidence of algorithmic alteration of the SBOE voter registration database in Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas (Harris County).

While it is premature to assert that the algorithmic alteration of SBOE voter registration databases has been used to conduct election fraud, coding alteration of SBOE voter registration databases is inherently suspect of malevolence that needs to be investigated further before the presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Given the shortness of time between now and election day, God’s Five Stones has launched a campaign to raise $5 million in donations to coordinate with the many election integrity researchers throughout the United States to incorporate their findings of voter irregularities into Paquette’s analysis of algorithmic alteration.

The advantage of SBOE algorithmic election fraud is that a small group of National Security Agency professional cryptographers could conceivably carry off an election steal that would be difficult, if not impossible, to detect by honest SBOE officials as the election was being conducted.

God’s Five Stones has begun efforts to bring to the attention of relevant state officials evidence of SBOE cryptographic evidence of numerically manipulated voter registration rolls in the various affected states.

Paquette insists that the algorithmic alteration of SBOE voter registration rolls would permit rogue SBOE officials steal elections either as voting were occuring, or after a pause in vote tabulation to prermit the request, printing, and voting of “clone” or “ghost” fraudulent SBOE IDs that would be counted because they would be certifiable, even if fraudulently so.

Those wishing to donate to God’s Five Stones, 501(c)3 tax-emempt ogranizaition, should access the “DONATE” botton on the website or follow the instructions on the website for mail-in contributions.