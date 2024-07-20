JD Vance-Endorsed Candidate Blake Masters Holds Slight Lead in Arizona Primary

A new survey of Republican primary voters in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District has Blake Masters holding a one-point lead in the overall primary, with Abe Hamadeh in second place.

According to the poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, Masters is polling at 27 percent, while Hamadeh is in second with 26 percent. Ben Toma is third with 17 percent, and Trent Franks is fourth with 16 percent.

It’s so funny to see opponents pushing fake polls, as if they’re fooling anyone but themselves. Here’s a *real* poll from July 11 by President Trump’s pollster. The truth is this race is close, and I’ve got the momentum. pic.twitter.com/w7HRRy9F4I — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) July 20, 2024

Most of Franks’ voters favor Masters over Hamadeh as their second choice should he drop out of the race. Masters would also absorb more of Toma’s voters than Hamadeh would.

The pollsters report:

“Ben Toma’s and Trent Franks’ presence in the race is a signficant hurdle for Blake Masters. At this stage in the race, with early voting having begun, neither Toma nor Franks can catch up and win. But they — and Trent Franks especially — are attracting many votes that would otherwise go to Masters over Hamadeh. When Franks’ voters were asked who their second choice was, a 39% plurality chose Blake Masters while just 10% chose Abe Hamadeh. Furthermore, in a head-to-head matchup, Franks’ voters pick Masters over Hamadeh by a resounding 65% – 17% margin. Those additional votes could be decisive in such a tight race.”

Blake is a Conservative, America First Republican who has vowed to protect the border and help fix the economy. He has vowed to protect the First and Second Amendments and “fight to protect the first unalienable right in our Declaration: Life. The unborn cannot speak for themselves, so we must speak for them. My faith, my family, and all of my life’s experiences teach me this. We must fight the culture of death and build a country that sees the intrinsic value of every life.”

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Blake’s previous senate run, but that endorsement went to Hamadeh for this race. Instead, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, endorsed Masters.

Hamadeh was born to parents who were in the US illegally and has previously expressed support for mass amnesty — including defending the Schumer-backed “Gang of 8” amnesty bill, which passed the Senate in June 2013 but failed to pass the House. He has also claimed to be pro-life, but has a history of supporting abortion access.

While speaking at a forum in Sun City on February 20, 2024, Abe said that abortion regulation should be “left to the states” and that the federal government should not impose restrictions.

Masters and Hamadeh are competing for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, who has announced that she will not seek re-election.