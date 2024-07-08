J6 Political Prisoner Isaac Thomas Shares New Venture and Way to Help!



So many important things have been ripped away from J6ers as the government continues its cruel treatment of conservative political dissidents, and many are struggling to survive.

The Gateway Pundit has shared the heartbreaking story of what has been done to J6er Isaac Thomas.

Isaac was only 18 years old when he attended the January 6 protests.

In February, Isaac was released from the Washington Correctional Treatment following a ruling issued by US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to await trial.

Despite all that has been thrown at him, Isaac continues to keep a positive attitude and find ways to pay for his legal bills and survival.

Isaac wrote to The Gateway Pundit to share a new venture and a way to help if you are able.