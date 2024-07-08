J6 Political Prisoner Isaac Thomas Shares New Venture and Way to Help!

So many important things have been ripped away from J6ers as the government continues its cruel treatment of conservative political dissidents, and many are struggling to survive.
The Gateway Pundit has shared the heartbreaking story of what has been done to J6er Isaac Thomas.
Isaac was only 18 years old when he attended the January 6 protests.
In February, Isaac was released from the Washington Correctional Treatment following a ruling issued by US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to await trial.
Despite all that has been thrown at him, Isaac continues to keep a positive attitude and find ways to pay for his legal bills and survival.
Isaac wrote to The Gateway Pundit to share a new venture and a way to help if you are able.
Hello fellow patriots!
Are any of you interested in buying some homemade jam or Dill pickles?
If so, I’m doing a big sale this week! 4 pints for 30 bucks or 9 dollars for each pint!!
I am selling these to help me cover all of my extra expenses because I’m being overwhelmed with different legal bills, etc., due to January 6th.
Flavors of jam include: Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, grape, and/or cherry
Homemade and all-natural ingredients shipped straight to your door!!
I also have Trump 2024 Take America Back T-shirts on sale for 15 dollars each.
All in-state orders are subject to a 10-dollar shipping fee. 12 dollars if it’s out of state.
I accept payment in the forms of:
Cash App: $ike1617
Venmo: ithomas1819
PayPal: (810)493-4083
chime: (810)493-4083
You can also mail cash/check to:
Isaac Thomas
226 East Lorado Avenue, Flint, Michigan 48505
If you would like to place an order, please email [email protected] or text (810)493-4083
Please include the details of your order, your phone number, shipping address, and name.
Thank you all for helping support me after I was dumped out of the DC Gulag.
Times have been rough for me lately, but God has been holding onto me tightly.
God bless all of you!!