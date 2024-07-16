“I’ve Heard From Him” – Biden When Asked If It’s Acceptable That He Hasn’t Heard From the Secret Service Director Since Trump Assassination Attempt – The SS Director is a WOMAN! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt to discuss the assassination attempt against President Trump.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally.

In an appalling breach of security, a gunman was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

President Trump raised his fist and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after a bullet grazed his ear.

Lester Holt asked Biden if it is acceptable that he has not heard from his DEI Secret Service Director.

“Is it acceptable that you have still not heard, at least publicly, from the Secret Service Director?” Lester Holt asked Biden.

“Oh, I’ve heard from him,” Biden said.

The Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, is a WOMAN!

Lester Holt swooped in to save Joe Biden: “Have you heard from her publicly?”

Biden looked spooked as he realized the Secret Service Director is not a “he.”

He quickly thought of a lie.

“Publicly I’ve sat down in the Situation Room downstairs – the Secret Service, the FBI, National Security agencies – Homeland Security – all the major elements,” Biden said.

