‘It Makes Me Angry’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Blames Biden’s Catastrophic Debate on His Demanding Schedule (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski has blamed Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance on his demanding schedule.

Speaking on Monday’s edition of Morning Joe, Brzezinski said she felt angered by the “lack of discipline” within the White House that warned that removing him from the presidency could prove “catastrophic” for America as a whole.

She explained:

I really question his schedule. It makes me angry that he was moving across the world on four different time zones. It seems to me this is a lack of discipline. These were important events that he was going to, but the stakes in this election could not be any higher. Like many, I want to know, was this a one-off episode or a sign of what’s to come? Can his team and the president himself move forward with more discipline and also manage the fact that he is 81? And while we’re at it, let’s talk about his age. Age is wisdom and experience. That in the case of Joe Biden, it leads to more bipartisan legislation being passed than any president over the past few generations.

Brzezinski went on to suggest that Biden consider making changes to his staff in order to avoid such poor performances in the future.

So now, after Thursday’s abysmal debate performance, President Biden finds himself at rock bottom again. It was bad. And, again, a chorus of Biden doubters. My family and I, as you know, have known this man for decades, and his family, as well. Yes, I know them personally. And I still believe in Joe Biden. I’ve learned that counting him out is always a mistake, and doing that now could be catastrophic for our country. Do there need to be changes? Yes managing him, management to his schedule and changes maybe even to those around him. I’ll also say America needs an explanation from Joe Biden and reassurance that the other night was a one-time event and not part of a larger problem.

Watch the clip below:

Amid growing calls for him to leave the race and make way for a younger candidate, Biden told a rally of supporters on Friday that he would not be dropping out the race under any circumstances.

“I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to,” Biden declared. “But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”