Is Joe Okay? Viewers Notice Apparent Bruise on Biden’s Jaw in Oval Office Address

Joe Biden spoke to the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night about his sudden decision to drop out of the presidential race on Sunday.

Many viewers posted their observation that Biden appeared to have a large bruise on the left side of his jaw.

Pool photos taken by Evan Vucci for Getty show a darker patch of skin on the left side of Biden’s jaw that was not able to be concealed by the skin bronzer covering Biden’s face. (The room lighting appears even and is not casting much of a shadow on Biden’s jawline on either side):

The apparent bruise even showed up in a photo taken and posted by New York Times photographer Doug Mills of President Trump watching Biden’s speech on Trump Force One following a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

.@realDonaldTrump watches President Biden’s address to the Nation, from his plane following a rally in Charlotte, NC. pic.twitter.com/ohDhsqtVqC — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 25, 2024

It is also discernable in a photo posted by the Trump campaign’s Margo Martin:

Photos taken by Saul Loeb/AFP/GETTY on Tuesday of Biden arriving at Joint Base Andrews after spending six days at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware vacation home recovering from COVID do not appear to show any bruise or discoloration.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck asked, “So, is the White House going to explain the big bruise on Biden’s lower jaw or pretend it doesn’t exist? I’m betting they pretend it doesn’t exist.”

So, is the White House going to explain the big bruise on Biden’s lower jaw or pretend it doesn’t exist? I’m betting they pretend it doesn’t exist. pic.twitter.com/x02IKXGif8 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 25, 2024

Laura Loomer, “What is the bruise on Biden’s chin from?”

What is the bruise on Biden’s chin from? — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 25, 2024

Other viewers noticed as well:

WHO GAVE JOE BIDEN THAT BRUISE? pic.twitter.com/iyx19cSiUO — Dolly (@DollyD2022) July 25, 2024

The makeup crew didn’t coverup the bruise on the side of his chin very well, did Joe Biden have a massive fall. pic.twitter.com/M1Sgq0WaAb — “Mate” (@tigertuffmark) July 25, 2024

Is that a bruise on Biden’s jaw? Stroke and fell? pic.twitter.com/L9PoyDjWnL — Myrna (@GigaBeers) July 25, 2024

Does anyone else notice the huge bruise on President Joe Biden face? pic.twitter.com/42qRnJzGrM — Cody (@CajunBlaz3) July 25, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is scheduled to hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. EDT Thursday. Perhaps a reporter will ask her about Biden’s apparent bruise.