Is Joe Okay? Viewers Notice Apparent Bruise on Biden’s Jaw in Oval Office Address

by

Joe Biden spoke to the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night about his sudden decision to drop out of the presidential race on Sunday.

Many viewers posted their observation that Biden appeared to have a large bruise on the left side of his jaw.

Pool photos taken by Evan Vucci for Getty show a darker patch of skin on the left side of Biden’s jaw that was not able to be concealed by the skin bronzer covering Biden’s face. (The room lighting appears even and is not casting much of a shadow on Biden’s jawline on either side):

Joe Biden gives an Oval Office address on dropping out of the presidential race, pool photo by Evan Vucci,/Getty, July 24, 2024.
Joe Biden gives an Oval Office address on dropping out of the presidential race, pool photo by Evan Vucci,/Getty, July 24, 2024.

The apparent bruise even showed up in a photo taken and posted by New York Times photographer Doug Mills of President Trump watching Biden’s speech on Trump Force One following a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It is also discernable in a photo posted by the Trump campaign’s Margo Martin:

Photos taken by Saul Loeb/AFP/GETTY on Tuesday of Biden arriving at Joint Base Andrews after spending six days at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware vacation home recovering from COVID do not appear to show any bruise or discoloration.

US President Joe Biden speaks to the press as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on July 23, 2024. Biden is returning to the White House after spending nearly a week at his personal residence recovering from Covid and for the first time since dropping his reelection bid. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden steps off of Air Force One as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on July 23, 2024. Biden is returning to the White House after spending nearly a week at his personal residence recovering from Covid and for the first time since dropping his reelection bid. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck asked, “So, is the White House going to explain the big bruise on Biden’s lower jaw or pretend it doesn’t exist? I’m betting they pretend it doesn’t exist.”

Laura Loomer, “What is the bruise on Biden’s chin from?”

Other viewers noticed as well:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is scheduled to hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. EDT Thursday. Perhaps a reporter will ask her about Biden’s apparent bruise.

