The Indomitable Donald Trump

A stolen election. An FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. Countless investigations. Four federal indictments. A show trial and phony conviction. And now an assassination attempt on his life.

And despite all that, Donald Trump remains standing. Stronger than ever.

As he was escorted off that rally stage on Saturday, he was telling Americans to “Fight! Fight!” His platform this election is a vision for national renewal: to Make America Great Again. He pledged just hours after the attempt on his life to never surrender, no matter what. He has put his life and fortune on the line and has persisted in weathering the storm for nearly ten whole years of relentless witch-hunts – and he has done so the entire time with a smile on the face, knowing it is all for the American people.

Our generation does not deserve him. But he has made these sacrifices anyway for the greater good of the country. At 78, he could easily retire and enjoy the rest of his days in peace and quiet. He has worked so hard for decades, building a massive private fortune worth billions of dollars, before he ever stepped foot in the political arena. He certainly did not need to do this – nor did he need to run a second time, after having already a very successful presidency.

And yet, he continues to march onward. He does this for us — they are not after him, they are after we, the people. He is the one standing in the way.

He is a man of destiny, and is well-aware of his place in history, and his monumental role in preserving American freedom. George Washington was said to have been invincible in the field of battle, regularly parading on his white horse through enemy fire, a suicidal maneuver if he did not have the Armor of God protecting him.

President Trump similarly is guided by Divine Providence, equipped with the Armor of God. As many noted, history could have been forever changed if Trump had just tilted his head an inch or so more. That he didn’t, only to suffer a grazing of the ear, rather than a direct hit, is a miracle. And the ultimate telltale that God has greater plans for him.

The aftermath of yesterday’s attempt on President Trump’s life should cement his victory. Already so many people who were still on the fence, like Elon Musk, have officially pronounced their full-throated support for President Trump.

More so than even the mugshot, the visual of President Trump’s bloodied face as he was forced onto the ground by secret service agents will be immortalized for all time. That he proceeded to then get up, raise his fist in the air, and encourage his supporters to keep fighting was a display of resilience that has absolutely no parallel.

The lionhearted spirit of Donald Trump, his legend, only grows more with each passing day. That he survived, and that the nefarious forces vying to bring him down failed in this attempt, brings him to even greater heights. He was built differently and built for these times, and is an example for the rest of us who seek to keep the torch of the movement he singlehandedly began, the last great hope for America, alive for generations to come.

If there is any takeaway from yesterday’s horrific scene, let it be to fight harder; to ensure that President Trump gets the landslide victory he deserves in November. Do what you can to register just one more voter, make one more phone call, put up one more lawn sign to show support of the soon-to-be 47th President.

With less than four months to go, MAGA must be louder than ever. We must make our voices heard, our battle cry undeniable – so that come November, victory will be inevitable. Let President Trump’s example be a source of inspiration for us all. And let us never forget those words: Fight, Fight.