Independent Investigator Yehuda Miller Asks Elon Musk To Help CO. County Clerk Tina Peters By Examining Her Hard Drive Copy of Dominion Voting Machine —Elon Responds

The world’s richest man stunned Democrats when, only hours after the assassination attempt on President Trump at his Butler, PA rally, he announced that he was endorsing Trump in his re-election bid.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

It was also revealed that Elon Musk would donate an astounding $45 million to President Trump’s campaign each month through the November election.

Trump reacts to Elon Musk endorsing him and pledging $45 million a month to his campaign. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/8RR1TX7u77 — AF Post (@AFpost) July 20, 2024

Musk, who has been increasingly vocal about the illegal alien invasion on our southern border, has used his “X” platform (formerly Twitter) to raise awareness about the Democrat Party’s plan to register millions of illegal aliens to vote in upcoming elections, which would steal votes from American citizens and turn America into a one-party hell hole run by corrupt tyrants and woke, anti-American thugs.

“X” user Owen Gregorian tweeted a portion of an article from the left-leaning UK publication, The Independent where they report that Musk is warning 2024 will be the last election ‘actually decided by US citizens.’

The billionaire’s claim came as House Republicans moved to restrict voting to US citizens only.

Elon Musk has claimed that the 2024 presidential election would likely be the last to be decided by US citizens, blaming an “influx” of illegal immigrants being allowed to vote.

The South African-born billionaire’s comments on his social media platform, X, came in response to news that Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a bill requiring citizenship status to be added to the ten-yearly census, despite opposition from the White House.

“Unanimous Democrat opposition to requiring citizenship for apportionment of House seats and Presidential electoral college votes says it all,” Mr. Musk said on Thursday in reply to news that Dems voted along party lines on Wednesday and opposed the bill.

“The Democratic Party goal is to disenfranchise US citizens by importing as many illegal immigrants as possible.

“Given the massive influx of illegals from every country on Earth, 2024 will probably be the last election actually decided by US citizens,” he claimed.

Elon Musk says 2024 will be last election ‘actually decided by US citizens’ The billionaire’s claim came as House Republicans moved to restrict voting to US citizens only Elon Musk has claimed that the 2024 presidential election would likely be the last to be decided by US… pic.twitter.com/AzBMmkH2Vf — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) May 10, 2024

In addition to warning about the serious threat our nation faces, if we allow illegal aliens to register to vote in our elections, Musk has recently been saying that states need to ditch electronic voting machines and tabulators.

“Kanekoa The Great,” who has almost one million followers on “X,” recently tweeted about Elon Musk’s suggestions for making our elections more secure, which include voting in person, using only paper ballots, and same-day counting.

Kanekoa The Great wrote:

@elonmusk says elections should be in person with paper ballots and same-day counting.

It is crucial to differentiate between “paper ballots” and “hand-marked paper ballots” because voting machine companies have employed a misleading tactic.

About 20% of the country uses ballot marking device (BMD) voting machines.

These BMDs print out a summary card that some election officials refer to as a “paper ballot” or, more accurately, a “machine-marked paper ballot.”

These “machine-marked paper ballots” include a barcode or QR code above or below human-readable text.

The barcode or QR code, which humans cannot read, is the only part of the ballot counted as the vote.

Election security experts warn that these voting machines are the most susceptible to hacking because hackers can manipulate these barcodes or QR codes to change votes without the voter knowing.

The paper might read Trump, but the barcode could actually be tallying a vote for Biden, and the voter would be unaware.

Moreover, studies show that most voters do not review the human-readable text printed on their “machine-marked paper ballot” before submitting it.

The solution is to get rid of ballot marking devices and to use “hand-marked paper ballots.”

Elon Musk responded with four simple words: “No machines at all.”

No machines at all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2024

Yesterday, independent investigator extraordinaire Yehuda Miller created a video specifically designed to catch Elon Musk’s eye.

The awesome conservative commentator George Behizy retweeted his video to his 217K followers.

Yehuda Miller is most well-known for being the king of uncovering dirty deeds by corrupt elected officials like Michigan’s dirty AG Dana Nessel, via FOIA requests.

In his video below, Yehuda can be seen wheeling up in a Tesla Cybertruck. As he exits the space-age-like vehicle, Miller makes his way to the back, where he holds up what he claims is the hard drive containing evidence Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters helped investigators obtain from a Dominion voting machine she allowed them to access. Tina Peters, who is a gold star mom, is now facing up to 20 years in prison for what many claim was an act that was perfectly legal under CO. state law.

Yehuda Miller begins, “We are in the national cyber crisis, our electronic voting machines are essentially one big black box. We would never know what was inside a dominion voting machine if not for a brave 68-year-old Goldstar mom named Tina Peters, who had a duty as the election Clark and Mesa Colorado to preserve the election records. When she believed they were coming to destroy the records, she imaged the hard drive for the whole world to learn the truth.”

Miller pleads for Musk to help get to help save Tina Peters and get to help de-code the contents of the hard drive.”Now she faces 20 years [in prison]! Her trial starts next week, Elon—this is a personal appeal to you. Your technology expertise can be the deciding factor here.”

Please reach out—to everyone watching this!” Miller says as he holds up what appears to be a hard drive. Miller then pleads to X users to help him get Elon’s attention so he can implore the tech genius to help save the innocent election clerk, whose stated intent was to ensure the election equipment used in the 2020 election could be trusted. “Let’s unleash the power of X to save Tina Peters!” Miller says as the video ends.

I’m not sure how to help. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2024

Elon Musk responded by saying he doesn’t know what he can do. Over 1,000 “X” users, including Yehuda Miller, were quick to tell him what they thought Elon could do.

Yehuda responded: “Thank you for replying to this, @elonmusk. All we need is for your world-class engineers to analyze the data and reveal the truth about the machines to the world.

AZ US Senate candidate Kari Lake responded to Elon, explaining who Tina Peters is: “Tina Peters is a Gold Star Mom and an Election Integrity Patriot.”

Another “X” user wrote, “All voting system code should be open source,” a sentiment most voters would agree with, but not likely to become a reality anytime soon.

Diligent Denizon explained to Musk: “I think he’s asking you to use xAi or one of your other engineering companies to look under the hood and see how they’re potentially cheating or unsecured.”

“X” user Adam Lowitsz suggested Musk help but find a way to protect himself, as Dominion appears to have successfully sued others for questioning what’s under the hood. “Before you do decide to help check with your legal department first, the Democrats are already going after you heavily. It’s probably best to outsource it to another company and donate to that company . This affords you legal protection and separates you from direct involvement,” he wrote.

And finally, Tina Peters herself responded. “Thank you I’m grateful for the outpouring of support and standing up to stop the [S]elections-please go to http://TinaPeters.us/reports

@PatriotMarkCook has the image and can help.

http://FreeTina.com has trial dates. The world needs to know,” Peters said, as she tagged her attorney Stephanie Lambert and former billionaire Patrick Byrne, who, along with My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, have been helping Tina Peters with her lawsuits.