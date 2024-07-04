Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Baby Mama Lunden Roberts $250,000 ‘Hush Money’ Payment to Stay Quiet About Love Child Navy Joan

Hunter Biden tried to pay his baby mama Lunden Roberts a $250,000 ‘hush money’ payment to stay quiet about their love child, Navy Joan.

Hunter had a child with Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper.

The lovechild, Navy Joan Roberts, was born in August 2018.

According to Lunden Roberts’ new book, “In Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden,” Hunter asked her to sign an NDA and offered her $250,000 to stay quiet about their daughter.

In addition to trying to silence Lunden Roberts, Hunter Biden fought her over child support payments and even asked a judge to prevent his daughter Navy Joan from taking the Biden name.

It took FIVE YEARS for Joe Biden to acknowledge his granddaughter Navy Joan.

“They even asked if you would sign an NDA to not discuss the results,” Lunden’s lawyer Clint Lancaster said in the forthcoming book, according to The Daily Mail.

Lunden Roberts was furious about the effort to silence her.

“Oh, hell no. They can shove that NDA up the a** and their f***ing offer,” Roberts told her laywer.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hunter Biden’s attorney offered hush money to Lunden Roberts in an attempt to keep their love child a secret, her forthcoming book claims. In Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, Lunden recalls the moment her lawyer informed her in 2019 that Hunter was willing to pay $250,000 to not be a part of now 5-year-old Navy Joan’s life. In the tell-all, Lunden writes about meeting and then casually dating Hunter while he was addicted to crack cocaine – and how he carelessly treated her once he found out she was pregnant with his baby in 2018. But then there was the moment she described as never feeling ‘so much heartbreak and anger at the same time.’ And it came from the Bidens trying to buy her silence.

Lunden Roberts recently appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” to discuss what she had been through since finding out she was pregnant with Hunter’s baby.

Roberts told Megyn Kelly how her cell phones were mysteriously wiped shortly after she found out she was pregnant with Hunter’s baby, and how it appeared someone was deleting records of her relationship with Hunter.

“What happened with your cell phones the night you found out you were pregnant?” Megyn Kelly asked Lunden Roberts.

Roberts said she had two cell phones and they both crashed at the same time the night she found out she was pregnant with Hunter’s baby.

“That night at the same time they both crashed in front of me and my friends,” Lunden Roberts said.

“And what did the screens look like when they were crashing?” Megyn Kelly asked.

Lunden Roberts said her phones went black with horizontal lines so she went to get a new phone the next day and that is when she discovered just about everything related to Hunter Biden was deleted from her iCloud.

“So what do you think happened there?” Megyn Kelly asked.

“That is still up in the air,” Lunden Roberts said. “I can’t explain. I don’t know what happened.”

Megyn Kelly asked if she believes there were government forces trying to protect Hunter and Joe Biden.

“You always wonder that. It’s been in the back of my mind,” Lunden Roberts said.

WATCH: