“Everything With Hunter Was Gone!” – Lunden Roberts Reveals Her Cell Phones Were Mysteriously Wiped After She Found Out She Was Pregnant with Hunter Biden’s Baby (VIDEO)

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s ‘love child’ Navy Joan Roberts, appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” to discuss what she has been through since finding out she was pregnant with Hunter’s baby.

Hunter had a child with Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper.

The lovechild, Navy Joan Roberts, was born in August 2018.



Lunden Roberts with daughter fathered by Hunter (Joe Biden’s granddaughter), Navy Joan Roberts



Navy Joan

Roberts told Megyn Kelly how her cell phones were mysteriously wiped shortly after she found out she was pregnant with Hunter’s baby, and how it appeared someone was deleting records of her relationship with Hunter.

“What happened with your cell phones the night you found out you were pregnant?” Megyn Kelly asked Lunden Roberts.

Roberts said she had two cell phones and they both crashed at the same time the night she found out she was pregnant with Hunter’s baby.

“That night at the same time they both crashed in front of me and my friends,” Lunden Roberts said.

“And what did the screens look like when they were crashing?” Megyn Kelly asked.

Lunden Roberts said her phones went black with horizontal lines so she went to get a new phone the next day and that is when she discovered just about everything related to Hunter Biden was deleted from her iCloud.

“So what do you think happened there?” Megyn Kelly asked.

“That is still up in the air,” Lunden Roberts said. “I can’t explain. I don’t know what happened.”

Megyn Kelly asked if she believes there were government forces trying to protect Hunter and Joe Biden.

“You always wonder that. It’s been in the back of my mind,” Lunden Roberts said.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden has fought Lunden Roberts over child support payments and even asked a judge to prevent his daughter Navy Joan from taking the Biden name.

It took FIVE YEARS for Joe Biden to acknowledge his granddaughter Navy Joan.

In 2019, Joe Biden lashed out at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for asking about his new granddaughter born to Hunter and Lunden Roberts.

WATCH: