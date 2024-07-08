Hollywood Actor Jay Johnston Who Assisted Injured Protester on Jan. 6 and Held Up a Shield to Block Pepper Spray – Pleads Guilty to Junk DOJ Felony

The Biden regime sent out the FBI to arrest Hollywood actor Jay Johnston one year ago for attending the Jan. 6 Pelosi Insurrection.

The regime had threatened him with arrest for over two years. They decided to let him to suffer in anticipation and waited two years to arrest him.

His Crime: Jay Johnston assisted injured Trump supporters who were gassed with unknown chemicals and helped wash their eyes out. Then he picked up a police shield and used it to protect himself from Police chemical spray. At one point he stood with other protesters and formed a wall of shields to protect people near the Capitol Tunnel. The men holding the shields attempted at one point to walk forward. That’s it. That’s his crime!

Here is how the legacy media and DOJ described his ‘criminal’ acts: “Prosecutors allege that Johnston was a part of the violent assaults against law enforcement that took place in the tunnel of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol on January 6. According to charging documents, Johnston took a shield from officers and used it to push against police defending the tunnel.

The Bidenregime does not play. They call it “democracy.”

The FBI was looking for him back in March 2021 after the riot.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

NBC reported on his arrest:

A Hollywood actor who appeared on “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” “Bob’s Burgers” and in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” has been arrested in California and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jay Johnston faces charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder as well as several misdemeanor offenses, according to court documents. The Daily Beast reported in December 2021 that Johnston had been “banned” from “Bob’s Burgers,” where he voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr. Johnston was one of hundreds of Jan. 6 participants identified by online sleuths who have not yet been arrested. A Long Island funeral home owner was also arrested on Wednesday. Court documents say that Johnston entered the upper west tunnel, where some of the most violent attacks of the Jan. 6 attack took place and “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters’ faces.” He then used a stolen U.S. Capitol Police shield as rioters battled with police, the documents say.

On Monday Johnston pleaded guilty to assault. The legacy media painted him as a violent criminal. NEVER, ever trust the legacy media.