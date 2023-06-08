Regime Arrests Hollywood Actor for Assisting Injured Trump Supporters and Picking Up a Police Shield, Holding It Up, and Walking Forward at US Capitol on Jan. 6 – Two-and-a-Half Years After Protest

by
Hollywood actor Jay Johnston at the Jan 6 protests and Fedsurrection.

The Biden regime sent out the FBI to arrest Hollywood actor Jay Johnston on Wednesday for attending the Jan. 6 Fed-surrection.

The regime had threatened his arrest for over two years.  They wanted to let him to suffer.

His Crime:  Jay Johnston assisted injured Trump supporters who were gassed with unknown chemicals and helped wash their eyes out.  Then he picked up a police shield and used it to protect himself from Police chemical spray.  At one point he stood with other protesters and formed a wall of shields to protect people near the Capitol Tunnel.  The men holding the shields attempted at one point to walk forward.  That’s it.

Today he was arrested. The regime does not play.

The FBI was looking for him.

NBC reported:

A Hollywood actor who appeared on “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” “Bob’s Burgers” and in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” has been arrested in California and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jay Johnston faces charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder as well as several misdemeanor offenses, according to court documents.

The Daily Beast reported in December 2021 that Johnston had been “banned” from “Bob’s Burgers,” where he voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr.

Johnston was one of hundreds of Jan. 6 participants identified by online sleuths who have not yet been arrested. A Long Island funeral home owner was also arrested on Wednesday.

Court documents say that Johnston entered the upper west tunnel, where some of the most violent attacks of the Jan. 6 attack took place and “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters’ faces.” He then used a stolen U.S. Capitol Police shield as rioters battled with police, the documents say.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.