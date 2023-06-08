Regime Arrests Hollywood Actor for Assisting Injured Trump Supporters and Picking Up a Police Shield, Holding It Up, and Walking Forward at US Capitol on Jan. 6 – Two-and-a-Half Years After Protest

The Biden regime sent out the FBI to arrest Hollywood actor Jay Johnston on Wednesday for attending the Jan. 6 Fed-surrection.

The regime had threatened his arrest for over two years. They wanted to let him to suffer.

His Crime: Jay Johnston assisted injured Trump supporters who were gassed with unknown chemicals and helped wash their eyes out. Then he picked up a police shield and used it to protect himself from Police chemical spray. At one point he stood with other protesters and formed a wall of shields to protect people near the Capitol Tunnel. The men holding the shields attempted at one point to walk forward. That’s it.

Today he was arrested. The regime does not play.

The FBI was looking for him.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

NBC reported: