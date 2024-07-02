HILARIOUS: Twitter/X Users Get Creative and Mock Jill Biden’s Vogue Cover

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, Jill Biden is on the cover of Vogue Magazine… again.

Some Twitter/X users decided to get creative with the cover image and the results are downright hilarious.

Take a look below:

Fixed that vogue cover for Jill.

WHAT IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN!

'And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for you meddling kids!' pic.twitter.com/hssGjkiHvd — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 1, 2024

Many people have pointed out that Vogue has featured Jill on their cover repeatedly but never once did a profile of Melania Trump, who is an actual former model.

They fully deserve all of the funny mockery they’re getting.