HILARIOUS: Twitter/X Users Get Creative and Mock Jill Biden’s Vogue Cover

by

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, Jill Biden is on the cover of Vogue Magazine… again.

Some Twitter/X users decided to get creative with the cover image and the results are downright hilarious.

Take a look below:

Many people have pointed out that Vogue has featured Jill on their cover repeatedly but never once did a profile of Melania Trump, who is an actual former model.

They fully deserve all of the funny mockery they’re getting.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.