Jill Biden Dons $5,000 Silk Tuxedo Dress on Cover of Vogue, Asserts, “We Will Decide Our Future”

Woman of the people.

Jill Biden donned a $5,000 Ralph Lauren silk tuxedo dress on the August cover of Vogue Magazine.

“We will decide our future,” Jill Biden said on the cover of Vogue in a curiously timed message to the people.

The Vogue interview with Jill Biden was planned months ago, but the magazine addressed the message on its cover after her husband’s disastrous debate.

Joe Biden absolutely bombed in last week’s debate against President Trump. He froze up, stumbled and was unable to make a cogent point as Trump landed one zinger after another.

NBC News, The New York Times and other media outlets immediately called for Joe Biden to be replaced with another presidential candidate.

On Saturday NBC News reported Joe Biden humiliated and devoid of confidence after Thursday night’s debate.

It was reported that Joe Biden would be discussing the future of his campaign with his family at Camp David on Sunday amid calls for him to drop out of the 2024 race.

The New York Times on Sunday evening reported that Hunter Biden was the strongest voice encouraging his father to stay in the race.

Nurse Jill is also clinging to power.

Vogue added an editor’s note to address Jill Biden’s “we will decide our future” message:

Editor’s Note: The debate on June 27 spurred a discussion about whether President Joe Biden should remain the Democratic nominee. Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject, has fiercely defended her husband and stood by him. Reached by phone on June 30 at Camp David, where the Biden family had gathered for the weekend, she told Vogue that they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president. We will continue to fight.” President Biden, she added, “will always do what’s best for the country.” Whatever happens in the weeks and months between now and November, it is Dr. Biden who will remain the president’s closest confidant and advocate.

Jill Biden is on the July cover of Vogue. Just dropped this AM.https://t.co/sIDNKmZ8EZ pic.twitter.com/FS8M4UrJl1 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 1, 2024

This is Jill Biden’s third Vogue cover.