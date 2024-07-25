NEW: Here is the FBI Official Who Expressed Disappointment Trump Survived Assassination Attempt

FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

GOP Congressman Chip Roy (TX) asked Wray if any FBI agents expressed disappointment that Trump survived the assassination attempt.

“In 2015 and 2016 top FBI officials infamously texted about “their insurance policy to make sure Trump was never elected or inaugurated as president,” Chip Roy said referring to Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.

“Have any FBI agents texted, emailed or expressed disappointment that Trump survived the assassination attempt or otherwise editorialized about the assassination attempt?” Chip Roy asked Wray.

Wray said at least one FBI official had expressed disappointment that Trump wasn’t killed by the gunman.

“That individual has been referred to our inspection division,” Wray said.

The FBI official who expressed disappointment that Trump survived an assassination attempt is a woman named Jenna Howell.

Jenna Howell posted a meme with a photo of Trump and a grim reaper captioned, “Awww so close”

Why wasn’t Jenna Howell fired?

