WOW! Wray Says There Were At Least Two Instances Where FBI Officials Expressed Disappointment That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

And we are supposed to believe that Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks acted alone?

FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

On July 13 President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler.

WATCH:

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

Christopher Wray absurdly claimed it appears Crooks acted alone.

So we’re expected to believe Crooks did the following all by himself without an insider’s help:

Flew a drone over the Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the rally layout on the day of the event – including 2 hours before Trump took the stage.

Got a range finder through security.

Evaded law enforcement officers from several different state, local and federal agencies.

Somehow ‘climbed’ up on a roof with his rifle 450 away from Trump, bear crawled to the perfect vantage point as bystanders alerted police and was still able to take 8 shots at Trump.

Parked a vehicle full of explosives near the Trump rally – even though there is no online search history of Crooks researching how to make at-home explosives.

Crooks was able to walk around the premises after Snipers took a photo of him looking suspicious.

A sniper located in the second story window was only 40 feet away from Crooks and didn’t neutralize him.

Trump was still able to take the stage after Crooks was pegged as suspicious by Secret Service.

GOP Congressman Chip Roy (TX) asked Wray if any FBI agents expressed disappointment that Trump survived the assassination attempt.

“In 2015 and 2016 top FBI officials infamously texted about “their insurance policy to make sure Trump was never elected or inaugurated as president,” Chip Roy said referring to Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.

“Have any FBI agents texted, emailed or expressed disappointment that Trump survived the assassination attempt or otherwise editorialized about the assassination attempt?” Chip Roy asked Wray.

Wray said at least one FBI official has expressed disappointment that Trump wasn’t killed by the gunman.

“That individual has been referred to our inspection division,” Wray said.

Why wasn’t this person fired?

WATCH:

Rep. Roy questions FBI Director Wray on lowering standards for DEI agents pic.twitter.com/2UY9cKaZO1 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 24, 2024

There is NO WAY Crooks acted alone.

Who visited Thomas Crooks’ home before he attempted to assassinate President Trump?

Mobile ad data analysis reveals someone who regularly visited Crooks’ Pennsylvania home also visited a building in DC near an FBI office.

The Oversight Project identified nine devices linked to AD-IDs that were located at Crooks’ home and work within the last year.

Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place.

“This is in the same vicinity of an FBI office on June 26, 2023,” the Oversight Project said.

Who’s device is this?