Godless: View Co-Host Joy Behar Bashes Trump For Mentioning God, Says His Bandage “Should Have Been Over Mouth” (VIDEO)

View co-host Joy Behar, in a Friday morning airing of The View, made a disgusting comment regarding Donald Trump’s speech on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Behar stated that Trump shouldn’t have mentioned God in his speech.

The View co-host stated, “I was raised Catholic. I’m a Christian girl. When something like this happens to you, like this assassination attempt, and you say something like ‘God was watching me,’ that is a very un-Christian thing to say because it’s very narcissistic.”

“The bandage Trump had over his ear “should have been over his mouth,” added Behar.

Per IJR:

During his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination, Trump stated it was because of God he was able to stand on the stage after a gunman tried to kill him at a rally. However, Behar said, “I was raised Catholic. I’m a Christian girl. When something like this happens to you, like this assassination attempt, and you say something like ‘God was watching me,’ that is a very un-Christian thing to say because it’s very narcissistic.” “What about Corey… what’s his name? Uh… Comperatore. The fireman who also died [at the rally],” Behar continued. “Oh God was watching me and not them? There’s something very disturbing about that.” Co-host Ana Navarro chimed in, “God should have pulled the plug on that mic yesterday.” She also suggested the bandage Trump had over his ear “should have been over his mouth.”

Behar has been a severe critique of Trump over the years.

In June, Behar falsely claimed Trump would shut down The View if elected.

