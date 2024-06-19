IF ONLY! Joy Behar Fears Donald Trump Would Cancel ‘The View’ If He Wins Presidency (VIDEO)

Joy Behar of NBC’s The View has expressed her fear that Donald Trump will somehow cancel the show if he wins back the White House in November.

Having invited leftist MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow onto the panel, Behar responded to her recent claim that she could be targeted in the case of a Trump victory.

According to Behar, Trump could use agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service or demand companies pull their advertisements to force the show off air.

This is particularly ironic given that the left have long targeted the advertisers of conservative media companies as a means of making their businesses financially unsustainable.

She explained:

There has been a lot of talk about Trump seeking retribution if he gets into office for his legal troubles, for his personal troubles, for his hair, whatever. He always has somebody to blame, you know? So you said recently that you thought that you as an outspoken critic, could be a target yourself. Some people think that sounds overdramatic but I’m right there with you. I think that he is so vindictive that he will go after, however he has to, whether it’s through the IRS maybe, or even through sponsors to get us off the air maybe or you. How seriously should we be taking that?

Maddow responded:

Well, so I was asked am I worried about me and my answer was I’m worried about all of us. I’m no worried about me than I am worried about everybody in the country. I think it’s bad having somebody saying give me as much power as you can in this country so I can use it to go after other Americans, so I can use it to go after these subhuman internal enemies and destroy them. That’s just not a good system for anybody. I don’t think anybody is safe if that’s the sort of basis on which he wants to get more power.

Watch the clip below: