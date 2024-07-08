PRAY FOR PEACE! Orbán’s Peace Mission Continues in Beijing – Next Stop Washington, DC – Will He Meet with President Trump Next?

After two years of pointless war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is stepping up to find a peaceful solution, visiting Kiev, Moscow and now Beijing within one week after assuming the EU Presidency July 1. On Tuesday, Orbán will attend the 75th Anniversary of NATO’s founding in Washington DC – fueling speculation he may meet with the 45th United States President, Donald J. Trump.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Orbán is now in Beijing to meet with Chinese Communist Party head Xi Jingping.

“China is a key power in creating the conditions for peace in the Russia-Ukraine War”, Orbán wrote on X. “This is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest.”

President Xi made it clear to me today that China will continue its efforts aimed at creating the conditions for peace. We are not alone!

Orbán will fly from Beijing to Washington, DC next, to attend the 75th anniversary of the founding of NATO, fueling speculation he may meet with the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

President Trump has also expressed a desire to end the pointless killing triggered by the Biden regime’s idiotic push to bring Ukraine into NATO against Russia’s wishes, beginning with the U.S.-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership signed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba November 10, 2021.

The Biden regime then ignored repeated warnings by Russian President Vladimir Putin that NATO membership for Ukraine was a “red line” – before Russia finally invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson then torpedoed a peace deal in April 2022 at Washington’s behest. Since then, both sides have lost approx. 1 million casualties. Over the last week, Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 13,525 soldiers in battle, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed on Friday.

“Diplomacy can only work if you talk to all sides,” Hungarian MEP Lászlo András wrote. “Western leaders have created a diplomatic bubble, like social media echo chambers, where they only hear opinions that match their own. And even worse, they complain in unison when Orbán meets leaders from all around the world. Let’s hope his efforts will burst the diplomatic bubble and get things moving for peace in Europe!”

PM Orbán will visit DC next. I cannot wait to hear EU leaders cry “not in the EU’s name” again. PM Orbán will have visited

Kyiv,

Moscow,

Turkic Council,

Beijing and

Washington DC

Donald Trump Jr. endorsed Orbán’s peace mission, stoking speculation the leading advocates for peace in Ukraine within the NATO countries, President Trump and PM Orbán, may meet this week:

Prime Minister Orban, like my father, wants to see PEACE brought back to the world. Enough of the constant wars and the endless sums of money to fund them… Peace must be the ultimate goal. “Blessed Are The Peacemakers” https://t.co/uJGb84UBYP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 6, 2024

“Prime Minister Orban, like my father, wants to see PEACE brought back to the world”, Donald Trump Jr. posted. “Enough of the constant wars and the endless sums of money to fund them… Peace must be the ultimate goal. Blessed Are The Peacemakers.”

In an interview with German warmonger newspaper Bild, Orbán pointed out that it was pointless to hope for Russia’s defeat by a much smaller Ukraine.

“[Look at Russia’s] Soldiers, equipment, technology, which you use in a war, so to defeat Russia is an idea which in Russia it is even difficult to imagine. The possibility that Russia will be beaten is totally out of any calculation,” Orbán told Bild.

After his meetings with Putin and Zelensky, Orbán said that “the next two to three months will be much more brutal than we think.”

“We do not have a specific peace plan, we are sure that it can be worked out only together with the parties [to the conflict], but we are also sure that a ceasefire is necessary for dialogue, because it is unrealistic to hold effective negotiations before that,” said the Hungarian prime minister’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas.