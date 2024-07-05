Four Shark Attacks Shock South Padre Island, Texas During Fourth of July Celebrations — One Woman Severely Injured with a Chunk Bitten Out of Her Leg (GRAPHIC CONTENT))

Four beachgoers were attacked by what is believed to be a single shark off the coast of South Padre Island, Texas, during the Fourth of July celebrations, according to local authorities.
Texas Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy informed KRGV about the alarming events off South Padre Island.
According to Dowdy, two of the incidents involved actual bites, while one individual was grazed and another was injured while attempting to fend off the shark.
The South Padre Island Police Department reported receiving a call around 11 a.m. local time on Thursday regarding a “severe” shark bite near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard.
A second person was also bitten by the shark and taken to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.
Photos circulating on social media show a woman with a chunk of her leg missing as Good Samaritans drag her to safety.
(GRAPHIC CONTENT: Viewer discretion is advised.)
The condition of the victims remains unknown.
Despite the attacks, there are currently no plans to contain the shark, which has escaped into open waters. Dowdy told KRGV that all attacks occurred within a span of two hours along the beach.
These harrowing events were documented by X user BubbaGreene, who posted a video and added some insight into the situation.
“I heard from someone close to the situation that they are hesitant to put a bounty on the shark because the city is preparing for a storm. They don’t want to increase the risk to locals who might participate in the hunt during the storm, leading to unexpected rescues.”
BubbaGreene later posted an update, raising concerns about a possible fifth attack.
“I was just told there was a fifth attack right before dark. They still think it is the same shark.”
WATCH: (GRAPHIC VIDEO: Viewer discretion is advised.)
Cameron County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement following the attacks:
Due to the abnormal and unprecedented wave of shark-related encounters, Cameron County requests that beachgoers and swimmers take precautions when going to the beach and entering the water as there have been two instances of shark bites, and two additional encounters that occurred during the 4″ of July holiday earlier today.
“The County wants to extend its thoughts and prayers to the victims and families of these extremely rare and unusual attacks,” said County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.
“The County is working closely with Mayor Patrick McNulty, the City of South Padre Island, and our state and federal partners to patrol the beaches and take appropriate action,” said County Judge Treviño.
“I want to thank our local good Samaritans and emergency response personnel for acting quickly and appropriately to aid those that were in need.”
Treviño further stated, “This is a horrendous event, the County will continue to provide all resources needed to keep our families protected to the best of our abilities. We greatly appreciate the support of our city, state, and federal partners in this effort.”
The County is also asking that beach guests and property owners continue to monitor Hurricane Beryl’s approach into the Gulf of Mexico and take all necessary steps to prepare accordingly.
Because of this, we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of authorities patrolling our beaches. In addition, be aware of the Flag Advisory System which notes the current surf conditions.
Cameron County is committed to protecting the life, health, and well-being of everyone on our coastal beaches and will inform the public of any updates.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please refer to the Cameron County website for related news and updates at www.cameroncountytx.gov, or contact the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 761-3701.