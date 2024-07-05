Four Shark Attacks Shock South Padre Island, Texas During Fourth of July Celebrations — One Woman Severely Injured with a Chunk Bitten Out of Her Leg (GRAPHIC CONTENT))

Four beachgoers were attacked by what is believed to be a single shark off the coast of South Padre Island, Texas, during the Fourth of July celebrations, according to local authorities.

Texas Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy informed KRGV about the alarming events off South Padre Island.

According to Dowdy, two of the incidents involved actual bites, while one individual was grazed and another was injured while attempting to fend off the shark.

The South Padre Island Police Department reported receiving a call around 11 a.m. local time on Thursday regarding a “severe” shark bite near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard.

A second person was also bitten by the shark and taken to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

Photos circulating on social media show a woman with a chunk of her leg missing as Good Samaritans drag her to safety.

(GRAPHIC CONTENT: Viewer discretion is advised.)

The condition of the victims remains unknown.

Despite the attacks, there are currently no plans to contain the shark, which has escaped into open waters. Dowdy told KRGV that all attacks occurred within a span of two hours along the beach.

These harrowing events were documented by X user BubbaGreene, who posted a video and added some insight into the situation.

“I heard from someone close to the situation that they are hesitant to put a bounty on the shark because the city is preparing for a storm. They don’t want to increase the risk to locals who might participate in the hunt during the storm, leading to unexpected rescues.”

BubbaGreene later posted an update, raising concerns about a possible fifth attack.

“I was just told there was a fifth attack right before dark. They still think it is the same shark.”

WATCH: (GRAPHIC VIDEO: Viewer discretion is advised.)

I was just told there was a fifth attack right before dark. They still think it is the same shark. — BubbaGreene (@money_bubby) July 5, 2024

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement following the attacks: