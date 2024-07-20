Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Lands New Job

by

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed a new gig with Japan’s biggest steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corp.

In a statement, Nippon Steel shared, “We look forward to working alongside Pompeo to further emphasize the ways in which Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel bolsters the country’s economic and national security.”

Reuters reported Pompeo will be hired as an adviser for Nippon Steel.

Currently, Nippon Steal has received all regulatory approvals outside of the United States for their proposed $14.9 billion merger with U.S. Steel, but currently, they are facing regulatory trouble from within the United States, which is essentially the reason why Pompeo was hired.

Per Reuters:

Japan’s biggest steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corp., has hired former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to help with its effort to acquire U.S. Steel (X.N), opens new tab, the Japanese company said on Saturday.

“We look forward to working alongside him to further emphasize the ways in which Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel bolsters the country’s economic and national security,” Nippon Steel said in a statement to Reuters.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency and Bloomberg, which first reported the appointment, said Pompeo had been hired as an adviser. Nippon Steel said in its statement that Pompeo had not been given a specific job title within the company.

The world’s No. 4 steelmaker added that Pompeo, who served as secretary of state during Donald Trump’s presidency, was a well-respected figure among both Democrats and Republicans.

In recent years, Pompeo has lost support from many conservatives after it was reported that when he was the director of the CIA, he allegedly called for WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to be murdered.

Tucker Carlson, while on Joe Rogan earlier this year, touched on the subject and shared, “Mike Pompeo was the secretary of state, but before then, he was the director of the CIA. And in that position, he plotted the murder of Julian Assange. So he is a criminal as far as I’m concerned.”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.