Former NFL Reporter On Biological Men in Women’s Sports: ‘Insanity’

In April, the Biden regime proudly announced that women would be forced to allow men in their locker rooms and bathrooms with a new 1577-page Title IX ruling.

Women will be forced to compete against men.

And women will be forced to accept men on their sports teams.

The Biden regime’s attack on women and girls will go into effect on August 1 — just in time for the new school year. It requires institutions “to take prompt and effective action when notified of conduct that reasonably may constitute sex discrimination in their education programs or activities.”

Those who do not comply will lose federal funding.

At least 26 states are suing Biden over the changes to title IX including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

On a recent episode of OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me”, former NFL reporter Michele Tafoya was asked about the impact on women and girls and the “insanity” of allowing trans people to compete with biological females.

Tafoya said, “It is insane, this whole thing is insanity. Thank God for voices like J.K. Rowling and Riley Gaines and others. Apparently, you need big voices like that to keep up, to keep countering this ridiculousness.”

“I don’t’ care if the male is intact or was born a male – they don’t belong in a women’s locker room, they don’t belong on a women’s team. They are not women. So this notion that trans women or women, it’s ridiculous, because there’s a reason you put the ‘trans’ in front of the word ‘woman,’ because you’re not a woman.”

She continued, “We’re in a weird time. This is one of those lies that they want to keep propagating. ‘Trans women are real women, trans women are real women,’ and then they’ll eventually believe it. I’m not going to believe it. I have a daughter, as well, who competes in athletics. I’ve got nieces. I just care about women. I care about all girls being able to have a fair shot. When you see these girls who have been robbed of their opportunities or places on the podium, it drives me nuts. It doesn’t mean that a trans person cannot participate. It does mean trans women cannot compete against biological women. That’s all we’re saying.”

When asked about the hate-fueled attacks on those fighting to protect women and girls, who are often labeled hateful and transphobic and sometimes even attacked like Riley Gaines, Tafoya says that could not be farther from the truth.

“If you can’t compete, join the millions of other people that have come in last place in a race. But that doesn’t mean you get to change genders so you can be in third place or first place in a race. That ain’t the way this works. It’s very simple, but apparently, we have to keep fighting these gender-ideology voices that think we’re hateful,” she says.

“We’re not hateful, we’re helping women.”