Former BBC Anchor Charged With Making Indecent Images of Children

A former BBC presenter has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, the London Metropolitan Police has announced.

Huw Edwards, once a darling of the BBC who led the coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death and subsequent funeral, was originally suspended by the corporation back in 2023 over inappropriate communications with a young man. He later resigned from the position, citing health reasons.

In his final years at the BBC, Edwards was one of its highest paid anchors, with an annual salary of around £435,000 ($565,000).

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement:

Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation. The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat. Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 31 July. Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.

Edwards is accused of having six category A images, the most serious classification, as well as 12 category B pictures and 19 in category C. If convicted, he could face several years in prison.

The charges are another major embarrassment for the corporation, which is entirely funded by the British taxpayer.

