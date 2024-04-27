BBC’s Highest Paid Anchor Huw Edwards Resigns Following Allegations of Paying More Than $45,000 to a Teenager for Explicit Photos

Huw Edwards, the highest-paid anchor for the far-left British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), has resigned this week following a prolonged absence from the airwaves due to allegations involving payments for sexually explicit photos of a teenager.

The BBC confirmed his resignation was based on “medical advice” from his doctors after nearly 40 years with the network.

“Following a period of serious medical advice, Huw Edwards has decided to resign, effectively immediately,” the BBC said on Monday.

The network expressed its agreement with Edwards’ decision, emphasizing that it would allow all involved parties to move forward.