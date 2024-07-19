Flashback: Crowdstrike, the Company Behind the Russia Hacked Emails Scandal that Offered No Evidence During the Investigation, is Behind the IT Outages that Grounded Flights Across America the Day Following the RNC

There were major “IT outages” reported across the world, affecting banking systems, emergency services and airlines’ communications. The FAA website currently shows seven airports closed, including LaGuardia International in New York City, Logan International in Boston, and Harry Reid in Las Vegas.

Flights across the country were shut down since last night only resuming service later this morning.

Crowdstrike brands itself as the first cloud-native platform that protects endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

It’s also a company that can cause massive chaos across the globe when its systems malfunction.

Many of you may remember that it was also Crowdstrike that was working with the Democrat Party when they blamed the leak of Hillary Clinton’s emails on a suspicious Russian hack. At least, that was the story.

The Gateway Pundit obliterated that false narrative years ago – but only after Democrats used the lie to run an attempted coup against President Trump.

On March 8, 2020 and before on June 16, 2019, we presented arguments against the Mueller gang’s assertion that the DNC was hacked by Russians.

Cyber expert Yaacov Apelbaum posted an incredible report with information basically proving that the DNC was not hacked by the Russians.

Apelbaum’s first argument was this –

Apelbaum next discusses Guccifer 2.0 –

 

