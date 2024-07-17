FIREWORKS! Matt Gaetz Gets In Kevin McCarthy’s Face at RNC Convention (VIDEO)

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz confronted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

“What night are you speaking? Are you speaking tonight?” Gaetz shouted at McCarthy as someone pulled the Florida lawmaker back.

McCarthy ignored Gaetz so he came back and taunted him one more time.

“If you took that stage you would booed off of it. You’d get booed off the stage!” Gaetz said to McCarthy.

McCarthy refused to engage as Matt Gaetz pulled back.

Very awkward moment- Congressman Matt Gaetz tries to interrupt former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s interviews, taunting him “Hey Kevin, what night are you speaking?” pic.twitter.com/vE1W5FvTqH — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) July 16, 2024

McCarthy and Gaetz have been on the outs for a long time.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker last October in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

McCarthy is now the “shortest serving speaker since 1876.” According to The Guardian, McCarthy is also “the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history.”

Last year McCarthy told reporters he had a fiery exchange with his ouster Matt Gaetz during Thursday’s closed-door meeting with Republicans.

“I was at the mic and I was speaking and Matt Gaetz tried to interrupt and I told him to sit down and he sat down,” McCarthy said blasting Gaetz and the ‘crazy eights’ who voted to oust him.

McCarthy continued, “No, I told him to sit down. I think the entire conference screamed at him.”

“[Gaetz] had no plan afterward and now we have Israel at war…questions if Congress can act. Questions about where we would be able to go to elect a new Speaker…it’s a difficult situation,” McCarthy said.